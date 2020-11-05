Technology News
  Nintendo Switch Rides Pandemic Boost to Hike Sales Forecast to 2.4 Crore Units

Nintendo Switch Rides Pandemic Boost to Hike Sales Forecast to 2.4 Crore Units

Nintendo was earlier reluctant to hike forecasts, saying the boost from stuck-at-home consumers may prove transitory.

By Reuters | Updated: 5 November 2020 13:38 IST
Nintendo Switch Rides Pandemic Boost to Hike Sales Forecast to 2.4 Crore Units

The jump in the sales forecast came as the Nintendo reported operating profit for April-September

Highlights
  • Nintendo is home of the perennial "Super Mario" franchise
  • Sony and Microsoft will release next-generation consoles next week
  • Pre-release demand for the PlayStation 5 exceeded expectations

Japan's Nintendo on Thursday hiked the sales forecast for its hit games console Switch to 2.4 crore devices in the year ending March 2021 from 1.9 crore previously, as the COVID-19 pandemic boosts consumer spending on home gaming.

The jump in the sales forecast came as the Kyoto-based gaming company reported operating profit for April-September tripled to JPY 291.4 billion (roughly Rs. 20,800 crores) from JPY 94 billion (roughly Rs. 6,700 crores) in the same period a year earlier.

Nintendo, home of the perennial Super Mario franchise, had been reluctant to hike forecasts despite blistering sales of its Switch system, saying the boost from stuck-at-home consumers may prove transitory.

But lockdowns and curbs imposed around the world to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus mean entertainment options remain curtailed for many as consumers look toward the year-end shopping season, pointing to continued demand for gaming.

Sony and Microsoft will both release next-generation consoles next week, adding to competition for the mid-cycle Switch, which launched in March 2017.

Sony's gaming chief said last week that pre-release demand for its upcoming console, the PlayStation 5, is exceeding expectations, with the tech giant raising its full-year forecast.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Nintendo Switch Rides Pandemic Boost to Hike Sales Forecast to 2.4 Crore Units
