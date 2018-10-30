Nintendo Switch Shipped 22.86 Million Units Since Launch

The Nintendo Switch has shipped 22.86 million units since launch according to Nintendo's latest financial results for the six month period ending on September 30, 2018. It sold 3.19 million units in this quarter. In addition to this, games such as Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze sold 1.67 million units since releasing in May and Mario Tennis Aces sold 2.16 million units since its June debut. The total number of games that have sold over a million units over this six month period amounts to a grand total of nine. This of course includes games from other publishers. According to Nintendo, the total games sold on the Nintendo Switch has hit 42.13 million units, a 91.3 percent increase on a year-on-year basis.

This isn't all. The Nintendo 3DS has sold well despite being in its eighth year since launch. The handheld has shipped one million units in this six month period while software sales reached 6.27 million units (54.6 percent decrease on a year-on-year basis). Its lifetime to date sales stand at an impressive 73.53 million.

Furthermore, total sales of the Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition and Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition stand at 3.69 million units. Turning to our digital business for dedicated video game platforms, sales of downloadable versions of packaged software and add-on content for Nintendo Switch showed especially good growth, bringing digital sales to 39.1 billion yen (71.7 percent increase on a year-on-year basis).

Million-Seller Nintendo Switch games

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze - 1.67 million

Mario Tennis Aces - 2.16 million

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 2.49 million (lifetime to date sales - 11.71 million)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 1.81 million (lifetime to date sales - 10.28 million)

Super Mario Odyssey 1.76 million (lifetime to date sales - 12.17 million)

Splatoon 2 1.45 million (lifetime to date sales - 7.47 million)

With the likes of Bayonetta 3, Super Smash Bros and other Nintendo titles on the way, the future of the Nintendo Switch seems to be robust for many a fan. How Nintendo plan to sustain momentum however, remains to be seen. Particularly in the wake of an online service that has more fine print than most.

