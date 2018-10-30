NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nintendo Switch Shipped 22.86 Million Units Since Launch

, 30 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nintendo Switch Shipped 22.86 Million Units Since Launch

Highlights

  • The Nintendo Switch launched in 2017
  • It sold 3.19 million units this quarter
  • Nine games sold over a million units in six months

The Nintendo Switch has shipped 22.86 million units since launch according to Nintendo's latest financial results for the six month period ending on September 30, 2018. It sold 3.19 million units in this quarter. In addition to this, games such as Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze sold 1.67 million units since releasing in May and Mario Tennis Aces sold 2.16 million units since its June debut. The total number of games that have sold over a million units over this six month period amounts to a grand total of nine. This of course includes games from other publishers. According to Nintendo, the total games sold on the Nintendo Switch has hit 42.13 million units, a 91.3 percent increase on a year-on-year basis.

This isn't all. The Nintendo 3DS has sold well despite being in its eighth year since launch. The handheld has shipped one million units in this six month period while software sales reached 6.27 million units (54.6 percent decrease on a year-on-year basis). Its lifetime to date sales stand at an impressive 73.53 million.

Furthermore, total sales of the Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition and Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition stand at 3.69 million units. Turning to our digital business for dedicated video game platforms, sales of downloadable versions of packaged software and add-on content for Nintendo Switch showed especially good growth, bringing digital sales to 39.1 billion yen (71.7 percent increase on a year-on-year basis).

Million-Seller Nintendo Switch games

  • Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze - 1.67 million
  • Mario Tennis Aces - 2.16 million
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 2.49 million (lifetime to date sales - 11.71 million)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 1.81 million (lifetime to date sales - 10.28 million)
  • Super Mario Odyssey 1.76 million (lifetime to date sales - 12.17 million)
  • Splatoon 2 1.45 million (lifetime to date sales - 7.47 million)

With the likes of Bayonetta 3, Super Smash Bros and other Nintendo titles on the way, the future of the Nintendo Switch seems to be robust for many a fan. How Nintendo plan to sustain momentum however, remains to be seen. Particularly in the wake of an online service that has more fine print than most.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
iPad Pro With Facial Recognition, New Macs Expected at Apple's Brooklyn Event
Asus VivoBook S15, VivoBook S14 Lightweight Laptops Launched in India, Starting Rs. 54,990
Billion Capture Plus
Nintendo Switch Shipped 22.86 Million Units Since Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6T vs Pixel 3 vs iPhone XS vs Galaxy Note 9
  2. Micromax Launches 2 Android Go Phones in India Ahead of Festive Season
  3. Jio Phone Gift Card Launched Ahead of Festive Season, Priced at Rs. 1,095
  4. OnePlus 6T Put Through Bend, Burn, and Scratch Durability Tests
  5. Pixel, iPhone, or Galaxy: Which Phone Has the Best Camera in Business?
  6. Realme 2 Pro OTA Update With Selfie Camera Optimisation to Rollout Soon
  7. OnePlus 6T vs OnePlus 6: Here's Everything That's New and Different
  8. OnePlus 6T Launch Offers: Jio Rs. 5,400 Cashback, No Cost EMI & More
  9. WhatsApp Stickers Now Available, Coming to All Users Over 'Coming Weeks'
  10. OnePlus 6T With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, 3,700mAh Battery Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.