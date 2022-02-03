Technology News
Nintendo Switch Sales Top 100 Million, Surpassing Wii’s Lifetime Figure

Nintendo cut its full-year Switch sales forecast to 23 million units from 24 million previously.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Input From Reuters | Updated: 3 February 2022 14:56 IST
Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) is compatible with all current Nintendo Switch games

Highlights
  • Nintendo Switch’s total sales crossed 100 million units
  • Nintendo, Sony, Microsoft are grappling with chip shortages
  • In 2021, an OLED variant of Nintendo Switch was announced

Japan's Nintendo sold 18.95 million Switch units in the nine months to the end of December, the company said on Thursday, taking total sales past 100 million units and exceeding lifetime sales of the Wii console.

Although the figure undershot the 24.1 million units sold in the corresponding period a year earlier, the milestone highlights the continuing demand for the ageing device.

Nintendo cut its full-year Switch hardware sales forecast to 23 million units from 24 million previously.

The Kyoto-based games maker and peers Sony and Microsoft are grappling with chip shortages that have hit hardware supply.

On Wednesday, Sony cut its full-year forecast for sales of the PlayStation 5 to 11.5 million units from 14.8 million.

In 2021, an OLED variant of Nintendo Switch was announced in July. Available in two colour options, it went on sale in the US in October, along with more select regions.

Priced at $349.99 (roughly Rs. 26,200), Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) is compatible with all current Nintendo Switch games and the current Joy-Con controllers. The OLED model brings a slightly bigger display but in the same console size, which means the bezels have shrunk just a little. It also comes with double the internal storage compared to the original console.

The screen size has increased from a 6.2-inch LCD to a 7-inch OLED. The resolution stays the same at 1,280x720 pixels. The OLED model is powered by the same Nvidia custom Tegra processor but comes with 64GB of internal storage compared to 32GB on the previous generation Switch. It is expandable via microSDHC or microSDXC cards (up to 2TB).

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
    • Good
    • Sturdy build quality
    • Region-free store
    • Easy to use interface
    • Seamless switch between portable and home console use
    • Bad
    • Screen is easy to scratch
    • Can't pause downloads
    Read detailed Nintendo Switch review
    HDD 32GB
    Processor ARM Cortex Octa-Core
    Graphics NVIDIA G20M Maxwell-based GPU
    RAM 4GB
    USB 1 USB 3.0 port, 2 USB 2.0 ports (on dock) 1 USB Type-C port (on unit)
    Weight 297g (unit only), 694g (unit + dock)
    Ethernet No
