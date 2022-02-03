Japan's Nintendo sold 18.95 million Switch units in the nine months to the end of December, the company said on Thursday, taking total sales past 100 million units and exceeding lifetime sales of the Wii console.

Although the figure undershot the 24.1 million units sold in the corresponding period a year earlier, the milestone highlights the continuing demand for the ageing device.

Nintendo cut its full-year Switch hardware sales forecast to 23 million units from 24 million previously.

The Kyoto-based games maker and peers Sony and Microsoft are grappling with chip shortages that have hit hardware supply.

On Wednesday, Sony cut its full-year forecast for sales of the PlayStation 5 to 11.5 million units from 14.8 million.

In 2021, an OLED variant of Nintendo Switch was announced in July. Available in two colour options, it went on sale in the US in October, along with more select regions.

Priced at $349.99 (roughly Rs. 26,200), Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) is compatible with all current Nintendo Switch games and the current Joy-Con controllers. The OLED model brings a slightly bigger display but in the same console size, which means the bezels have shrunk just a little. It also comes with double the internal storage compared to the original console.

The screen size has increased from a 6.2-inch LCD to a 7-inch OLED. The resolution stays the same at 1,280x720 pixels. The OLED model is powered by the same Nvidia custom Tegra processor but comes with 64GB of internal storage compared to 32GB on the previous generation Switch. It is expandable via microSDHC or microSDXC cards (up to 2TB).