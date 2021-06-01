Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Nintendo Switch Pro Rumoured to Be in the Works With a Larger OLED Display, 4K TV Output

Nintendo Switch Pro Rumoured to Be in the Works With a Larger OLED Display, 4K TV Output

Nintendo Switch Pro may get an official announcement ahead of E3 2021 later this month.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 1 June 2021 12:20 IST
Nintendo Switch Pro Rumoured to Be in the Works With a Larger OLED Display, 4K TV Output

Photo Credit: Nintendo

Nintendo Switch has long been anticipated to receive an upgrade that could offer a larger display

Highlights
  • Nintendo Switch Pro may have the same size of the original Switch
  • The game console is reported to have OLED display close to seven inches
  • Nintendo Switch Pro may come alongside a new dock

Nintendo Switch is getting an anticipated upgrade this year that will bring a larger OLED display and support for 4K TV output, according to a report. The upgrade could be called Nintendo Switch Pro, that has been in the rumour mill for some time (read: years). The Switch Pro is expected to have a larger screen over the existing Nintendo Switch that features a 6.2-inch display. However, despite more display area, the game console is rumoured to have the same size of the existing Switch — thanks to reduced bezels.

Citing information obtained from an unknown Chinese accessory manufacturer, Spanish site Vandal has reported the details about the Nintendo Switch Pro. The new console is said to have an OLED display close to seven inches, but it wouldn't result in any increment in the size of the chassis. This suggests that the Switch Pro could be similar to the size of the regular Nintendo Switch console.

Maintaining the same size could help the Switch Pro to have compatibility with the existing Joy-Con controllers and other accessories that are meant for the regular Switch. The report also says that there could be significantly smaller bezels to give space to the larger display without increasing the chassis size.

Nintendo Switch Pro is also expected to have a larger back flap that covers its entire width. This particular change is likely to provide better balance on the new model when keeping on a flat surface. Further, the new back flap could be similar to the kickstand available on Microsoft's Surface Pro tablets.

Nintendo is also reported to enhance the output resolution on the new Switch console and offer up to 4K TV output. This is higher than the 1080p output available in the TV mode of the existing Nintendo Switch.

Alongside the new console, the report states that Nintendo is developing an upgraded Switch dock that will have two USB 3.0 ports and an Ethernet port. The existing dock doesn't have an Ethernet port to offer wired Internet connectivity. Also, the Nintendo Switch dock that is available at this moment has USB 2.0 ports.

The new additions on the dock could make it a little wider from the rear over the existing one. However, it is said to be similar in terms of overall size when compared with the original Switch dock.

Nintendo Switch Pro release date

Although the exact release date of Nintendo Switch Pro is yet to be revealed, Vandal reports that the console should be announced in the next few days — just ahead of E3 2021 that is taking place virtually between June 12 and June 19. This corroborates a recent report by Bloomberg that also suggested the debut of a new Nintendo Switch ahead of the E3 conference.

But nonetheless, Nintendo is not likely to make the Switch Pro available for purchase until the end of November. The ongoing chipset shortage may impact deliveries of the next-generation console.

This is notably not the first time we're hearing about a new Nintendo Switch. Some reports even suggested the development of the Switch Pro back in 2019. However, considering the number of new leaks and rumours surfacing on the Web these days, Nintendo is expected to make an announcement about its new console anytime soon.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nintendo Switch Pro, Nintendo Switch 2021, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo, E3 2021
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Twitter Reportedly Working on Three Labels to Tackle Misinformation Spread
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Announced at Computex 2021

Related Stories

Nintendo Switch Pro Rumoured to Be in the Works With a Larger OLED Display, 4K TV Output
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  2. ‘Potentially Hazardous’ Asteroid to Pass Near Earth on Tuesday: NASA
  3. Amazon Prime Subscription at 50 Percent Off for Youngsters: All Details
  4. A Hot Tub That's Heated By Mining Dogecoin? 'Great Idea', Jokes Elon Musk
  5. Sony WF-1000XM4 Specs and Features Revealed in Leaked Promo Video
  6. Elite, Jagame Thandhiram, Too Hot to Handle, and More on Netflix in June
  7. Poco X3 GT May Launch in India as Rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G
  8. Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme Smart TV 4K Launched in India
  9. Your Fitbit Smartwatch Could Soon Detect Your Snoring
  10. Google Chrome for Android Gets a New Screenshot Tool
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA to Send Squid, Water Bears to Space Station for Experiments: All You Need to Know
  2. Nokia to Receive Patent Fees From Daimler, Ending Legal Fight Over Royalties for Key Technologies
  3. Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Announced at Computex 2021
  4. Nintendo Switch Pro Rumoured to Be in the Works With a Larger OLED Display, 4K TV Output
  5. Twitter Reportedly Working on Three Labels to Tackle Misinformation Spread
  6. Realme GT 5G Teased to Launch in India Soon: Expected Price, Specifications
  7. NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Stunning Image of Martian Clouds at Twilight
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Getting June 2021 Security Patch Update: Report
  9. How to Order Alcohol Delivery Online in Delhi Through Apps, Online Portals
  10. Ethereum Extends Gains to Rise 8 Percent; Bitcoin Firms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com