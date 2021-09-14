Nintendo Switch has received a price cut. For now, the prices have only been slashed in European market. There is no confirmation if the price change would be implemented in other regions as well. This comes at a time when Nintendo is about to roll out an OLED variant of the hand-held console. The new OLED model was announced in July and will be available to purchase starting October 8. The Nintendo Switch (OLED model) would be compatible with all existing Nintendo Switch games.

The new price for the vanilla Nintendo Switch is GBP 259.99 (roughly Rs. 26,500), down from GBP 279.99 (roughly Rs. 28,600). The price drop for the Nintendo console was first spotted by Eurogamer. The price for the Nintendo Switch in Europe is EUR 299.99 (roughly Rs. 26,100), down from EUR 329.99 (roughly Rs. 28,700). Nintendo Switch Lite is available for GBP 199.99 (roughly Rs. 20,400).

A company spokesperson told the publication, "After carefully weighing up a variety of factors, including currency exchange rates in Europe and the upcoming launch of Nintendo Switch — OLED Model, we decided that now was the appropriate time to change the European trade price of Nintendo Switch."

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) price

The Nintendo Switch (OLED model), that was announced in July will be available to purchase starting October 8. The new console is priced at GBP 309.99 (roughly Rs. 31,600) and will be offered in two colour options — White and Neon Red/ Neon Blue.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) specifications

The upcoming Nintendo console gets a few key improvements over the vanilla Nintendo Switch. It will sport a 7-inch (1,280x720 pixels) OLED display. Under the hood, it has the same Nvidia custom Tegra X1 processor but now comes with 64GB of onboard storage, double the storage available on the standard Nintendo Switch.