Nintendo Switch Receives Price Cut Ahead of OLED Model Launch

Nintendo Switch price is now set at GBP 259.99 (roughly Rs. 26,500) in the UK.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 14 September 2021 18:28 IST
Nintendo Switch is available in Neon Red/ Neon Blue and Grey colour options

Highlights
  • Nintendo Switch price in Europe is EUR 299.99 (roughly Rs. 26,100)
  • There is no information about the price cut in other regions
  • Nintendo Switch (OLED model) will be available from October 8

Nintendo Switch has received a price cut. For now, the prices have only been slashed in European market. There is no confirmation if the price change would be implemented in other regions as well. This comes at a time when Nintendo is about to roll out an OLED variant of the hand-held console. The new OLED model was announced in July and will be available to purchase starting October 8. The Nintendo Switch (OLED model) would be compatible with all existing Nintendo Switch games.

The new price for the vanilla Nintendo Switch is GBP 259.99 (roughly Rs. 26,500), down from GBP 279.99 (roughly Rs. 28,600). The price drop for the Nintendo console was first spotted by Eurogamer. The price for the Nintendo Switch in Europe is EUR 299.99 (roughly Rs. 26,100), down from EUR 329.99 (roughly Rs. 28,700). Nintendo Switch Lite is available for GBP 199.99 (roughly Rs. 20,400).

A company spokesperson told the publication, "After carefully weighing up a variety of factors, including currency exchange rates in Europe and the upcoming launch of Nintendo Switch — OLED Model, we decided that now was the appropriate time to change the European trade price of Nintendo Switch."

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) price

The Nintendo Switch (OLED model), that was announced in July will be available to purchase starting October 8. The new console is priced at GBP 309.99 (roughly Rs. 31,600) and will be offered in two colour options — White and Neon Red/ Neon Blue.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) specifications

The upcoming Nintendo console gets a few key improvements over the vanilla Nintendo Switch. It will sport a 7-inch (1,280x720 pixels) OLED display. Under the hood, it has the same Nvidia custom Tegra X1 processor but now comes with 64GB of onboard storage, double the storage available on the standard Nintendo Switch.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch

    • Good
    • Sturdy build quality
    • Region-free store
    • Easy to use interface
    • Seamless switch between portable and home console use
    • Bad
    • Screen is easy to scratch
    • Can't pause downloads
    Read detailed Nintendo Switch review
    HDD 32GB
    Processor ARM Cortex Octa-Core
    Graphics NVIDIA G20M Maxwell-based GPU
    RAM 4GB
    USB 1 USB 3.0 port, 2 USB 2.0 ports (on dock) 1 USB Type-C port (on unit)
    Weight 297g (unit only), 694g (unit + dock)
    Ethernet No
    Nintendo Switch (OLED Model)

    Nintendo Switch (OLED Model)

    HDD 64GB
    Processor ARM Cortex Octa-Core
    Graphics NVIDIA G20M Maxwell-based GPU
    RAM 4GB
    USB USB Type-C port (on unit)
    Weight 421g (unit only)
    Ethernet Yes (via Dock)
