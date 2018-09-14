NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Nintendo Switch Online to Get 20 NES Games at Launch: Here's the Full List

Nintendo Switch Online to Get 20 NES Games at Launch: Here's the Full List

14 September 2018
Highlights

  • Nintendo Switch Online is the Switch's multiplayer subscription service
  • It also grants users access to classic games each month
  • Nintendo Switch Online launches on September 18

Nintendo Switch Online is Nintendo's answer to PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live. With Nintendo Switch Online launch date slated for September 18, Nintendo revealed more details on what you can expect in the way of games available at launch. 20 NES games will be available including classics like Super Mario Bros. 3 and Pro Wrestling (available for the first time since its 1987 release). More games will be added on a monthly basis. A month's subscription for Nintendo Switch Online will cost US$3.99 (about Rs. 280), three months for $7.99 (about Rs. 560), and a full year for $19.99 (about Rs. 1,280). In Japan, the prices for those periods are JPY 300 (about Rs. 170), JPY 800 (about Rs. 460), and JPY 2,400 (about Rs. 1,380), respectively. There is a family plan as well, allowing up eight people to use Nintendo Switch Online for $34.99 for the year (about Rs. 2,450). Here's the full list of NES games available at launch.

Nintendo Switch Online free NES games list

  • Soccer
  • Tennis
  • Donkey Kong
  • Mario Bros.
  • Super Mario Bros.
  • Balloon Fight
  • Ice Climber
  • Dr. Mario
  • The Legend of Zelda
  • Super Mario Bros. 3
  • Double Dragon
  • River City Ransom
  • Ghosts'n Goblins
  • Tecmo Bowl
  • Gradius
  • Pro Wrestling
  • Excitebike
  • Yoshi
  • Ice Hockey
  • Baseball

Nintendo has also stated what you can expect post-launch too. October sees Solomon's Key, NES Open Tournament Golf, and Super Dodge Ball. November will bring Metroid, Mighty Bomb Jack, and TwinBee. December has Wario Woods, Ninja Gaiden, and Adventures of Lolo. Games for 2019 will be announced when they've been decided the company claims.

 

It will be interesting to see how Nintendo Switch Online is when it hits. The lack of options for voice chat would mean hardcore Switch fans would have to resort to the likes of Discord while its low price point seems too good to be true. We won't be surprised to see Nintendo ramp up the costs attached to its service over time much like PS Plus and Xbox Live have. Furthermore, the site teases exclusive deals for Nintendo Switch Online members, what these entail are yet to be known though we won't be surprised to see these operate similar to added discounts on games for PS Plus and Xbox Live subscribers.

Considering that the Nintendo Switch is not available in India officially, it's safe to say that we won't see any local pricing or availability for the Nintendo Switch Online service either. So if you own a Nintendo Switch and are residing in India, you'd probably be restricted to online subscription codes for the service or Nintendo eShop credit via the likes of Amazon US.

Comments

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Online, NES
Rishi Alwani
