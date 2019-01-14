NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nintendo Switch Online SNES Game Support Leaked by Datamine

, 14 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nintendo Switch Online SNES Game Support Leaked by Datamine

Highlights

  • Nintendo Switch Online lets you play retro NES games
  • A new datamine suggests that SNES games may also make it to the service
  • Includes popular games such as Super Mario World, Zelda: Link to the Past

 

One of the core features of the Nintendo Switch Online service is access to NES (Nintendo Entertainment System) games via emulation through the service. Nintendo charges $20 (roughly Rs. 1,400) per year to let you play games online, sync save data via the cloud, and access retro games. So far, we've only seen NES games on Nintendo Switch Online, but data miners have uncovered SNES (Super Nintendo Entertainment System) games as well. Of course there's no official confirmation about this from Nintendo, but if Nintendo does end up releasing the SNES games data miners have found, it'd be a massive draw for those sitting on the fence to subscribe.

The leak was shared on Twitter by @KapuccinoHeck, who shared his data mine results in a thread on the social media platform. “I was finally able to look around NES Online's strings a bit myself and noticed the sheer amount of SNES games planned. Here's a list for you folks out there: #NintendoSwitch,” @KapuccinoHeck tweeted.

The list includes some fantastic titles such as Legend of Zelda: Link to the Past, Super Mario Kart, Super Metroid, Contra 3, Super Mario World, and Super Mario All-Stars. There are many more games that SNES fans are very fond of (the full list is below) and it makes us feel that subscribing to the Nintendo Switch Online service could be well worth it just for these games. However, before we get ahead of ourselves, it's important to note that there's nothing official about these leaks and Nintendo may choose not to release any of these games on Nintendo Switch Online.

Here are the SNES games that could end up showing up on Nintendo Switch, via the online service.

  • Super Mario Kart
  • Super Soccer
  • Legend of Zelda: Link to the Past
  • Demon's Crest
  • Yoshi's Island
  • Stunt Race FX
  • Kirby's Dream Course
  • Pop'n Twinbee
  • Star Fox
  • Contra 3
  • Kirby Super Star
  • Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts
  • Kirby's Dream Land 3
  • Super Metroid
  • Super Mario World
  • Pilotwings
  • F-ZERO
  • Star Fox 2
  • Super Punch-Out!!
  • The Legend of the Mystical Ninja
  • Super Mario All-Stars
  • Breath of Fire 2

It remains to be seen how true this leak is, but if it is, this is exciting news for Nintendo fans.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nintendo, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Online, SNES
Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More
Oppo Joins Wireless Power Consortium, Upcoming OnePlus and Oppo Phones Could Come With Qi Wireless Charging
Anthem Has No Loot Boxes Because They Have 'No Purpose': BioWare
Pricee
Nintendo Switch Online SNES Game Support Leaked by Datamine
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo A71
TRENDING
  1. Samsung to Launch India-First Smartphones to Counter Chinese Rivals
  2. Redmi Note 5, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi S2, Mi 6X to get Android Pie update Soon
  3. Redmi Note 7 With 48-Megapixel Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. OnePlus 7 Alleged Leak Shows a Notch-Free Sliding Design
  5. Vivo Z3i Standard Edition With a 19:9 IPS LCD Panel Launched
  6. Watch the First Teaser for Game of Thrones’ Final Season, Out April 15
  7. WhatsApp to Soon Protect Your Chats via Fingerprint Authentication: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy S10 to Feature LPDDR5 RAM, More Camera Details Leaked
  9. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Price Said to Start as Low as Rs. 9,500
  10. Honor View 20 First Impressions
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.