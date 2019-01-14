One of the core features of the Nintendo Switch Online service is access to NES (Nintendo Entertainment System) games via emulation through the service. Nintendo charges $20 (roughly Rs. 1,400) per year to let you play games online, sync save data via the cloud, and access retro games. So far, we've only seen NES games on Nintendo Switch Online, but data miners have uncovered SNES (Super Nintendo Entertainment System) games as well. Of course there's no official confirmation about this from Nintendo, but if Nintendo does end up releasing the SNES games data miners have found, it'd be a massive draw for those sitting on the fence to subscribe.
The leak was shared on Twitter by @KapuccinoHeck, who shared his data mine results in a thread on the social media platform. “I was finally able to look around NES Online's strings a bit myself and noticed the sheer amount of SNES games planned. Here's a list for you folks out there: #NintendoSwitch,” @KapuccinoHeck tweeted.
The list includes some fantastic titles such as Legend of Zelda: Link to the Past, Super Mario Kart, Super Metroid, Contra 3, Super Mario World, and Super Mario All-Stars. There are many more games that SNES fans are very fond of (the full list is below) and it makes us feel that subscribing to the Nintendo Switch Online service could be well worth it just for these games. However, before we get ahead of ourselves, it's important to note that there's nothing official about these leaks and Nintendo may choose not to release any of these games on Nintendo Switch Online.
Here are the SNES games that could end up showing up on Nintendo Switch, via the online service.
- Super Mario Kart
- Super Soccer
- Legend of Zelda: Link to the Past
- Demon's Crest
- Yoshi's Island
- Stunt Race FX
- Kirby's Dream Course
- Pop'n Twinbee
- Star Fox
- Contra 3
- Kirby Super Star
- Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts
- Kirby's Dream Land 3
- Super Metroid
- Super Mario World
- Pilotwings
- F-ZERO
- Star Fox 2
- Super Punch-Out!!
- The Legend of the Mystical Ninja
- Super Mario All-Stars
- Breath of Fire 2
It remains to be seen how true this leak is, but if it is, this is exciting news for Nintendo fans.
