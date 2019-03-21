Nintendo Switch to Get 18 Indie Games This Year

The Nintendo Switch will be getting at least 18 indie games this year if the company's Nindies Showcase Spring 2019 is any indication. These range from titles that previously released on other platforms such as top-down shooter Nuclear Throne from developer Vlambeer to brand new games such as the awfully long-titled Cadence of Hyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring the Legend of Zelda developed by independent outfit Brace Yourself Games in collaboration with Nintendo. Like most Nintendo events of late, most of these titles have a release window if not a concrete release date.

"Top indie developers look to Nintendo Switch to showcase their games to a broad audience," said Steve Singer, Nintendo of America's Vice President of Publisher and Developer Relations in a prepared statement. "The diversity of indie content we discussed today demonstrates how Nintendo Switch players can find quality indie games of nearly any type."

Nintendo Switch Nindies Showcase Spring 2019 games

Cadence of Hyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring the Legend of Zelda : as the title suggests, you'll be exploring randomly generated locations in a quest to save Hyrule with every beat of its 25 remixed Legend of Zelda tunes being a change to move, attack and defend. The game is scheduled for a spring release date.

as the title suggests, you'll be exploring randomly generated locations in a quest to save Hyrule with every beat of its 25 remixed Legend of Zelda tunes being a change to move, attack and defend. The game is scheduled for a spring release date. Cuphead: this one-time Windows PC and Xbox One exclusive finds its way to the Nintendo Switch with its watercoloured backgrounds and cel animation intact. The Cuphead Nintendo Switch release date is April 18.

this one-time Windows PC and Xbox One exclusive finds its way to the Nintendo Switch with its watercoloured backgrounds and cel animation intact. The Cuphead Nintendo Switch release date is April 18. Stranger Things 3: The Game: developed by Independent studio BonusXP in collaboration with Netflix, Stranger Things 3 is a retro-style adventure game. You'll solve puzzles and team up with friends in local cooperative play. The game hits the Nintendo Switch on July 4, which is the same day as the third season on Netflix.

developed by Independent studio BonusXP in collaboration with Netflix, Stranger Things 3 is a retro-style adventure game. You'll solve puzzles and team up with friends in local cooperative play. The game hits the Nintendo Switch on July 4, which is the same day as the third season on Netflix. Red Lantern: in Red Lantern players have to survive the Alaskan tundra all while caring for five sled dogs, fending off bears, and resisting frostbite. It's slated for a 2019 release on the Nintendo Switch.

in Red Lantern players have to survive the Alaskan tundra all while caring for five sled dogs, fending off bears, and resisting frostbite. It's slated for a 2019 release on the Nintendo Switch. RAD: developed by Broken Age and Psychonauts creator Double Fine, RAD is a rogue-like action game set in a post-apocalyptic world where toxins randomly mutate your character, giving you new abilities with every try. RAD is out for the Nintendo Switch this summer.

developed by Broken Age and Psychonauts creator Double Fine, RAD is a rogue-like action game set in a post-apocalyptic world where toxins randomly mutate your character, giving you new abilities with every try. RAD is out for the Nintendo Switch this summer. Katana Zero: players can slash, dash, and manipulate time in this neo-noir action-platformer with each level designed for countless methods of completion. Katana Zero's release date is April 18 on the Nintendo Switch.

players can slash, dash, and manipulate time in this neo-noir action-platformer with each level designed for countless methods of completion. Katana Zero's release date is April 18 on the Nintendo Switch. Nuclear Throne: featuring 12 playable characters, seven main worlds, and over 120 weapons, Nuclear Throne hits the Nintendo Switch March 21 after gracing the PS4, PC, and PS Vita.

featuring 12 playable characters, seven main worlds, and over 120 weapons, Nuclear Throne hits the Nintendo Switch March 21 after gracing the PS4, PC, and PS Vita. Super Crate Box : this arcade title features some Switch-exclusive features such as two player cooperative and competitive play. There's retro art and chiptune music to revel in when it hits in April.

: this arcade title features some Switch-exclusive features such as two player cooperative and competitive play. There's retro art and chiptune music to revel in when it hits in April. Vlambeer Arcade with Ultrabugs : Vlambeer Arcade is the studio's attempt at a collection of snackable games that begins with Ultrabugs. Here players control a ship to fight a never-ending horde of space bugs that multiple each time. It's out later this year.

: Vlambeer Arcade is the studio's attempt at a collection of snackable games that begins with Ultrabugs. Here players control a ship to fight a never-ending horde of space bugs that multiple each time. It's out later this year. My Friend Pedro: this action game with a bizarre premise has players obliterating anyone in their path at the behest of a sentient banana. There's an an unprecedented level of control over weapons and movement, allowing to twist and turn through the air while aiming with both hands or lining up a perfect ricochet shot from behind. My Friend Pedro is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch and is out in June.

Creature in the Well: this is a top-down pin-ball inspired hack-and-slash dungeon crawler set in a desert mountain where players will uncover and upgrade powerful gear to save the city of Mirage from a deadly sandstorm. It's out on the Nintendo Switch this summer.

this is a top-down pin-ball inspired hack-and-slash dungeon crawler set in a desert mountain where players will uncover and upgrade powerful gear to save the city of Mirage from a deadly sandstorm. It's out on the Nintendo Switch this summer. Blaster Master Zero 2: this action-platformer sequel to Blaster Master Zero has players venturing into the depths of space to stop a mutant outbreak. The Blaster Master Zero 2 Nintendo Switch release date is March 20.

this action-platformer sequel to Blaster Master Zero has players venturing into the depths of space to stop a mutant outbreak. The Blaster Master Zero 2 Nintendo Switch release date is March 20. Pine : players take on the role of Hue who belongs to the last remaining tribe of humans on the island of Albamare. Amidst factions fighting over food and territory, Hue learns about ways to influence the ecology in search for a new home. The game launches on Nintendo Switch in August.

: players take on the role of Hue who belongs to the last remaining tribe of humans on the island of Albamare. Amidst factions fighting over food and territory, Hue learns about ways to influence the ecology in search for a new home. The game launches on Nintendo Switch in August. Bloodroots: this is an ultraviolent action game featuring a deranged set of characters. Players can execute bloody combos using items around them ranging from hatchets to carrots. Bloodroots releases on the Nintendo Switch this summer.

this is an ultraviolent action game featuring a deranged set of characters. Players can execute bloody combos using items around them ranging from hatchets to carrots. Bloodroots releases on the Nintendo Switch this summer. Overland: from the creator of Canabalt is Overland. Players have to take care of a group of travellers on a post-apocalyptic road trip across the US where every action has consequences. Overland's Nintendo Switch release date is slated for fall this year.

from the creator of Canabalt is Overland. Players have to take care of a group of travellers on a post-apocalyptic road trip across the US where every action has consequences. Overland's Nintendo Switch release date is slated for fall this year. Darkwood : this is a survival horror game set in East-Central Europe in a forest possessed by evil forces that corrupt people, animals, and even plants. Interestingly, the developers claim Darkwood builds a feeling of tension minus jump scares or creaking doors. We'll know for sure when Darkwood is out in May for the Nintendo Switch.

: this is a survival horror game set in East-Central Europe in a forest possessed by evil forces that corrupt people, animals, and even plants. Interestingly, the developers claim Darkwood builds a feeling of tension minus jump scares or creaking doors. We'll know for sure when Darkwood is out in May for the Nintendo Switch. Neo Cab: set in a world disrupted by automation, you're the last human cab driver in Los Ojos, California. You'll interact with a diverse cast of characters, balance your income, and search for your best friend who has gone missing. Neo Cab will release on the Nintendo Switch this summer.

set in a world disrupted by automation, you're the last human cab driver in Los Ojos, California. You'll interact with a diverse cast of characters, balance your income, and search for your best friend who has gone missing. Neo Cab will release on the Nintendo Switch this summer. Swimsanity: this multiplayer underwater shooter sports 150 challenges across eight game modes and players can swap between dual-stick controls or motion aiming while playing locally or online. Swimsanity is out on the Nintendo Switch this summer.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.