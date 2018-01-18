Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nintendo Switch to Get 'New Play' Experience, Aimed at Younger Audiences

 
18 January 2018
Nintendo Switch to Get 'New Play' Experience, Aimed at Younger Audiences

Highlights

  • Nintendo Switch could get features targeting younger audiences
  • The company will reveal all on its YouTube channel
  • This comes after a successful Nintendo Direct Mini

Days after the Nintendo Direct Mini that showed off a host of new (and not so new) games coming to the Nintendo Switch, the company has now teased what could be a new way to play on its console.

"Tune in to discover a new interactive experience for Nintendo Switch that’s specifically crafted for kids and those who are kids at heart," Nintendo UK said on its website. This was echoed by the Nintendo Japan Twitter account hinting at a "new play" experience. A similar statement found its way to the Nintendo US Facebook page.

Nintendo Switch new play experience announcement - how to watch

Unlike most Nintendo reveals that happen via Nintendo Direct, this will simply be made public via the company's YouTube channel.

Nintendo Switch new play experience - start time and date

The Nintendo Switch new play experience announcement begins at 2pm PT on January 17 (3:30am IST on January 18).

Nintendo Switch new play experience - what to expect
While it's unclear if this would be a new hardware accessory for the Nintendo Switch or a new software, the wording indicates new system features to allow younger audiences to access the Nintendo Switch. Considering how smartphones and tablets have replaced the television as the means of keeping children preoccupied, Nintendo could offer something similar. However this is speculation at this point and hopefully, all should be revealed on Nintendo's YouTube channel soon enough.

Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

