Nintendo Switch Games Get Mods: Reports

Modding seems to have been made possible on the Nintendo Switch, thanks to a plug-in called LayeredFS, which allows you to replace games files.

Over the past few days, developers and users posted on Twitter showing what was possible to do with LayeredFS on the Switch, bringing mods to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and Super Mario Odyssey among others.

On Thursday, Twitter user 'SciresM' - who also works as a developer on the custom Switch firmware called Atmosphère - showed off how LayeredFS could be used to replace in-game text in Super Mario Odyssey. Later that day, another Twitter user '_Mizumi' posted a picture showing replacement objects models in Super Mario Odyssey as well.

On Friday, Twitter user 'zkitX' posed a short video showing off mods in Skyrim on Switch, featuring a 'Cheat Teleport' spell that could be used for fast traversal in the game.

Meanwhile, members of a popular gaming forum have compiled a way to load save backups onto the Switch with the help of LayeredFS, and have even created a full list of compatible games, which includes the likes of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Pokemon Quest, and Rocket League.

As of now, it seems LayeredFS is only working on newer Nintendo firmware, including v5.1 and v4.x. Most Switch users interested in modding/hacking are intentionally on v2.1 for various reasons, and are unable to test these new features.

LayeredFS was originally built for the Nintendo 3DS for a similar purpose, and it's now been brought over to Nintendo's newest console. It's still in very early stages, though.

