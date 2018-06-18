Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nintendo Switch Games Get Mods: Reports

 
, 18 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Nintendo Switch Games Get Mods: Reports

Highlights

  • LayeredFS brings modding capability to the Switch
  • Skryim, Super Mario Odyssey among list of games
  • Game save backups are also possible, reportedly

Modding seems to have been made possible on the Nintendo Switch, thanks to a plug-in called LayeredFS, which allows you to replace games files.

Over the past few days, developers and users posted on Twitter showing what was possible to do with LayeredFS on the Switch, bringing mods to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and Super Mario Odyssey among others.

On Thursday, Twitter user 'SciresM' - who also works as a developer on the custom Switch firmware called Atmosphère - showed off how LayeredFS could be used to replace in-game text in Super Mario Odyssey. Later that day, another Twitter user '_Mizumi' posted a picture showing replacement objects models in Super Mario Odyssey as well.

On Friday, Twitter user 'zkitX' posed a short video showing off mods in Skyrim on Switch, featuring a 'Cheat Teleport' spell that could be used for fast traversal in the game.

Meanwhile, members of a popular gaming forum have compiled a way to load save backups onto the Switch with the help of LayeredFS, and have even created a full list of compatible games, which includes the likes of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Pokemon Quest, and Rocket League.

As of now, it seems LayeredFS is only working on newer Nintendo firmware, including v5.1 and v4.x. Most Switch users interested in modding/hacking are intentionally on v2.1 for various reasons, and are unable to test these new features.

LayeredFS was originally built for the Nintendo 3DS for a similar purpose, and it's now been brought over to Nintendo's newest console. It's still in very early stages, though.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Oppo Find X Leaked Teaser Tips 93.8 Percent Screen-to-Body Ratio
Google to Invest $550 Million in Chinese E-Commerce Giant JD.com
Touch Screen Laptops
Nintendo Switch Games Get Mods: Reports
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 7C
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 6 Launch, MIUI 10, Jio's Latest Offer, and More News This Week
  2. Airtel Launches Rs. 597 Plan With Unlimited Voice Calls to Take on Jio
  3. Airtel Takes On Jio by Offering 2GB Data at Rs. 99
  4. Oppo Realme 1 4GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India for First Time Today
  5. Asus ZenFone Ares With 8GB RAM, QHD Display Launched
  6. OnePlus 6 Gets OxygenOS 5.1.8 Update With Optimised Call Quality and More
  7. MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM Rollout Begins for Eligible Devices
  8. Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8 With Infinity Displays, Android Oreo Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Best Phones Under Rs. 15000 in India
  10. Xiaomi Announces Mi Rollerball Pen, Travel Pillow, and More for India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.