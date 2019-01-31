NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nintendo Switch Mini to Release This Financial Year: Report

, 31 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nintendo Switch Mini to Release This Financial Year: Report

Nintendo Switch Mini release date slated for this financial year

Highlights

  • It would probably have fewer features
  • It may fit in the price range between the Switch and 3DS
  • It may target younger audiences like children

Nintendo is planning to release a smaller version of the Nintendo Switch in this financial year. A Nintendo Switch Mini has been rumoured since 2017 and according to Nikkei, it's in the works. As per the report, it would focus on portable play and not have certain functions to reduce the cost. The Nintendo Switch Mini release date would be in between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020. This would be an interesting addition to the line-up as the company tends to release newer variants of its existing consoles with features not present in older ones such as improved 3D and the C-stick on the New Nintendo 3DS and 3DS XL which the original release of the handheld did not have.

Omitting features is usually unheard of, unless it tends to be towards the end of a console's lifespan, such as certain Wii variants not shipping with GameCube support.

The report from Nikkei (translated by blog Japanese Nintendo) states that Nintendo hasn't replied to a request for comment. No surprise considering how tightlipped it tends to be.

Back in April 2017, Bloomberg reported that a newer, smaller Switch was on the way.

"Although the Nintendo Switch can be used as a handheld device, we think smaller children could struggle to use it comfortably in that format due to its size and weight," analysts Minami Munakata, Kota Ezawa, and Alicia Yap wrote in a April 13 report. "Accordingly, we think Nintendo will launch a lighter, dedicated handheld version of the Switch, possibly to be called the Switch Mini."

That said, we'd speculate that the reason for a smaller Nintendo Switch is for the company to have a cheaper version that fills in the gap between the current Nintendo Switch and 3DS.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Mini
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Huawei Nova Lite 3 Launched as Japanese Variant of the Huawei P Smart (2019): Price, Specifications
Pricee
Nintendo Switch Mini to Release This Financial Year: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo A3s
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy M20 Review
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro May Get 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Option, Xiaomi CEO Tips
  3. OnePlus Pulls OxygenOS Beta Updates for 4 Phones After Reports of Bricking
  4. Jio GigaFiber User Answers All Your Questions About Jio's Broadband Service
  5. Realme 2 Pro With Android 9 Pie Spotted on Geekbench, Tips Imminent Update
  6. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 Get Their First Software Update
  7. Chrome 72 Rolled Out for Desktop, Android, and iOS Users: Here's What's New
  8. Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Price, Specifications Compared
  9. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Phones Launched, Prices Start at Rs. 7,990
  10. Vodafone Now Offering 4GB of Free Data to New 4G Customers
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.