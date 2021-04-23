When the Bountiful City Police Department in the US state of Utah found a Nintendo Switch left behind at a park that was returned to them, they announced on Twitter that the owners, Mason and Ali, should collect it back. However, they also joked that they had already made good use of the gaming console and their skills were far better than the owners. A police officer named Joubert, who posted the tweet, said that one of its officials had beaten all the high scores on the console and spent all the gold coins the owners had accumulated on the console.

The hilarious tweet, posted on April 21, read, “Mason and Ali, someone found your Nintendo Switch at North Canyon Park and turned it in to us. I've beaten all your high scores and spent all your gold coins and I'm bored now so you can come pick it up. The case number its under is 21-1094. - Joubert”

Mason and Ali, someone found your Nintendo Switch at North Canyon Park and turned it in to us. I've beaten all your high scores and spent all your gold coins and I'm bored now so you can come pick it up. The case number its under is 21-1094. - Joubert — BountifulCityPD (@bountifulcityPD) April 20, 2021

The police department did not stop there. While posting an update soon after to inform that the console has been returned to its owners, the department also shared that another official had picked up on the video game and has earned some points back. “So that's good,” the tweet read.

The owner of the switch has been found! Thanks for helping spread the word. Also, I guess Sanborn picked it up when I was done. He leveled them up and earned back a few coins, so thats good. 👮🏽‍♂️🐻 — BountifulCityPD (@bountifulcityPD) April 21, 2021

The first tweet saw some fun responses from users:

Ha ha that's the best!!! 😂🤣😆 — Michelle Trujillo (@REXYSTEW) April 21, 2021

The whole incident even got featured on a brief news segment on Fox 13 News. See the video below:

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.