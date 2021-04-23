Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Police Officers Find Lost Nintendo Switch in Utah Park, Beat All High Scores: See Hilarious Tweet

Police Officers Find Lost Nintendo Switch in Utah Park, Beat All High Scores: See Hilarious Tweet

Before returning the console to the owners, the police department jokingly tweeted that they spent all the available gold coins.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 23 April 2021 16:36 IST
Police Officers Find Lost Nintendo Switch in Utah Park, Beat All High Scores: See Hilarious Tweet

The Nintendo Switch was returned to the owners safe and sound

Highlights
  • The lost Nintendo Switch have been returned to the owners
  • Bountiful City PD posted the amusing tweets on April 21
  • The lost console was found at North Canyon Park in Bountiful, Utah

When the Bountiful City Police Department in the US state of Utah found a Nintendo Switch left behind at a park that was returned to them, they announced on Twitter that the owners, Mason and Ali, should collect it back. However, they also joked that they had already made good use of the gaming console and their skills were far better than the owners. A police officer named Joubert, who posted the tweet, said that one of its officials had beaten all the high scores on the console and spent all the gold coins the owners had accumulated on the console.

The hilarious tweet, posted on April 21, read, “Mason and Ali, someone found your Nintendo Switch at North Canyon Park and turned it in to us. I've beaten all your high scores and spent all your gold coins and I'm bored now so you can come pick it up. The case number its under is 21-1094. - Joubert”

The police department did not stop there. While posting an update soon after to inform that the console has been returned to its owners, the department also shared that another official had picked up on the video game and has earned some points back. “So that's good,” the tweet read.

The first tweet saw some fun responses from users:

The whole incident even got featured on a brief news segment on Fox 13 News. See the video below:

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch

    • Good
    • Sturdy build quality
    • Region-free store
    • Easy to use interface
    • Seamless switch between portable and home console use
    • Bad
    • Screen is easy to scratch
    • Can't pause downloads
    Read detailed Nintendo Switch review
    HDD 32GB
    Processor ARM Cortex Octa-Core
    Graphics NVIDIA G20M Maxwell-based GPU
    RAM 4GB
    USB 1 USB 3.0 port, 2 USB 2.0 ports (on dock) 1 USB Type-C port (on unit)
    Weight 297g (unit only), 694g (unit + dock)
    Ethernet No
    Comments

    For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    Further reading: Nintendo Switch
    Microsoft Windows 10 Taskbar Gets New Widget With News, Weather Updates

    Related Stories

    Police Officers Find Lost Nintendo Switch in Utah Park, Beat All High Scores: See Hilarious Tweet
    Comment
    Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Gadgets
    Latest Gadgets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro With 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
    2. Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11X Phones to Launch in India Today
    3. Amazon Is Offering 10 Free Kindle Ebooks in India for World Book Day
    4. Watch the Trailer for Falcon & Winter Soldier Episode 6, Out Friday
    5. Google Search to Embrace ‘Page Experience Update’ Starting Mid-June 2021
    6. Apple, Google Questioned by US Senators on App Store Dominance
    7. COVID-19 Vaccination for 18+ Aged Indians Begins May 1: How to Register
    8. Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) Review
    9. Falcon and Winter Soldier Episode 6 Recap: Captain America Takes Flight
    10. OnePlus Gaming Triggers for Android, iOS Finally Available in India
    #Latest Stories
    1. Nokia X20 Will Not Ship With Bundled Charger Like Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi Flagship Phones
    2. Oppo Enco Air With 24 Hour Battery Life, Bluetooth v5.2 Revealed Ahead of Expected May 6 Launch
    3. Police Officers Find Lost Nintendo Switch in Utah Park, Beat All High Scores: See Hilarious Tweet
    4. Microsoft Windows 10 Taskbar Gets New Widget With News, Weather Updates
    5. SpaceX-NASA Successfully Launches Crew-2 Astronauts to ISS: Watch Video
    6. Snapchat Android App Adds More Users Than Wall Street Expected, Company Sees Revenue Growth
    7. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Specifications Tipped via Alleged Geekbench Listing, MediaTek Dimensity 700 Expected
    8. Oppo K9 5G to Launch With Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC, Smart Band and TWS Earphones Teased
    9. Asus ExpertBook B9 (2021) With 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors, 14-Inch Display Launched in India
    10. Mi QLED TV 75 Ultra-HD HDR Smart Android TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 1,19,999
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com