Technology News
loading

Nintendo Switch Lite Launched, to Be Available From September 20

Nintendo Switch Lite has been priced at $199.99 in the US.

By | Updated: 10 July 2019 18:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nintendo Switch Lite Launched, to Be Available From September 20

Nintendo Switch Lite does not ship with a dock or removable controllers

Highlights
  • Nintendo Switch Lite is an affordable version of the Switch
  • It can play games that support handheld mode
  • The Nintendo Switch Lite will be available from September 20 in the US

Nintendo has launched a new gaming console and it's called Nintendo Switch Lite. The Nintendo Switch Lite is a more affordable version of the Switch, with some of the latter's highlight features missing in its “Lite” counterpart. The Nintendo Switch Lite has been priced at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 13,800), which is $100 less than the Nintendo Switch. The Switch Lite is a handheld console only, which means it can't be used in tabletop or dock mode. The Switch Lite will be available from September 20.

The launch of the Nintendo Switch Lite had been rumoured for some time, and now the news is official. The Switch Lite does not have removable controllers. This reminds us of the Nintendo 2DS, which was a stripped down version of the Nintendo 3DS and lacked 3D and could not be folded. The Switch Lite can play any Nintendo Switch game that works in handheld mode. The Nintendo Switch Lite will be available in three colours — gray, turquoise, and yellow — and two special editions for Pokemon Sword and Shield.

There are a few notable omissions with the Nintendo Switch Lite. It doesn't feature HD Rumble (Nintendo's vibration tech for controllers) or an IR motion camera. Since the controllers are not removable and this console is handheld-only, motion controls won't work. It also doesn't ship with a set of Joy-Con controllers or a dock.

With that said, there are some advantages to the Nintendo Switch Lite. The most important of these is the fact that according to Nintendo, it offers better battery life when compared with the Switch. Nintendo claims the Switch Lite offers three to seven hours of battery life (this number is 2.5 to 6.5 hours for Switch). If you're playing a game such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Nintendo claims the Switch Lite will run for four hours on a single charge.

The Nintendo Switch Lite has a smaller 5.5-inch screen and its dimensions are 3.6 inches width, 8.2 inches length, and 0.55 inches depth. The Switch Lite weighs around 290 grams, which is about 90gl grams lighter than the Switch with Joy-Con controllers attached.

If you want to play games that do not support handheld mode on the Nintendo Switch, then you will have to purchase a controller separately. You can use any compatible controller to play these games on the Switch Lite, which is all well and good but the device lacks a kickstand. This means you will have to find another way to prop up the Nintendo Switch Lite if you want to play games that do not support handheld mode.

We've been hearing rumours about a Nintendo Switch Pro as well, so let's hope it launches soon.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nintendo, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite
Pranay Parab Pranay is in charge of podcasts and videos at Gadgets 360. Over the years, he has helped build the tutorials section of this site from the ground up, got the Guide section off the ground, started two podcasts, written several in-depth features, reviewed fitness gadgets, handled social media and most recently, taken charge of videos as well. He loves travelling, particularly to places not frequented by tourists. He keeps running half-marathons across the country and hopes to complete a full ...More
OnePlus 7 Pro Random Shutdown Issue Set to Be Fixed Through an Update, Company Promises
Honor 9X Pro, Honor 9X Specifications Leaked in Detail Ahead of Formal Launch
Honor Smartphones
Nintendo Switch Lite Launched, to Be Available From September 20
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Y3
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 9 PureView With Penta-Lens Camera Launched in India
  2. India vs New Zealand Hotstar Telecast Interrupted Repeatedly
  3. 25 Million Android Devices Infected by a New Malware: Check Point Research
  4. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Pre-Bookings Start July 12 in India
  5. BSNL Offers 2GB Daily Data Benefits Through Rs. 186, 187 Prepaid Plans
  6. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Get Mi CC9’s Sky Replacement Feature
  7. OnePlus Launcher Update Brings Password Support for Private Apps
  8. Amazon Prime Day 2019: How to Prepare Yourself for Amazon's Biggest Sale
  9. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Gets Digital Wellbeing, June Security Patch: Report
  10. Lenovo Ego Review
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.