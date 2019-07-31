Nintendo Switch Lite is set to hit the shelves in September, but pre-orders for the handheld console have already gone live in the US and the UK. Nintendo's latest handheld-only console can now be pre-ordered in the US and UK in all three of its original colour options as well the Pokemon-themed special edition model. The Nintendo Switch Lite is currently listed for pre-order on Amazon, Target, BestBuy, and GameStop in the US. The solid colour variants of the console will be available starting September 20, while the Zacian and Zamazenta Edition of the handheld console will hit the shelves on November 8 carrying the same price tag as the standard variants.

The Nintendo Switch Lite, which was launched earlier this month as an affordable, handheld-only version of the Nintendo Switch, is now up for pre-order on Target, BestBuy, Amazon, and GameStop in the US. Pricing of the console's grey, yellow, turquoise, and the Zacian and Zamazenta Edition are identical at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 14,000) on all platforms.

Moreover, pricing of the Nintendo Switch Lite for the UK market has also been revealed and it is now up for pre-orders there as well. The price of the Nintendo Switch Lite is set at GBP 199.99 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for buyers in the UK and it is now listed for pre-order on Amazon, Game, and Argos. However, the availability of colour variants might vary from seller to seller. There is no word from Nintendo regarding the pricing and availability of its latest console in other markets.

As for the console itself, Nintendo Switch Lite features a 5.5-inch display and is claimed to last up to seven hours on a single charge. Dimensions of the console are 3.6 inches width, 8.2 inches length, and 0.55 inches depth, while it tips the scales at 290 grams.