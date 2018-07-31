Nintendo Switch Lifetime Sales Hit 19.67 Million

The Nintendo Switch has sold 19.67 million units since its launch. Nintendo announced this figure during its quarterly earnings report. In addition to this, the Nintendo Switch game total sales stands at 86.93 million lifetime to date until June 2018. Switch aside, the Nintendo 3DS hardware sales sit at 72.89 million while 3DS game sales are at a colossal 367.84 million. Furthermore, Nintendo hasn't forgotten the Wii U whose console sales stand at 13.56 million while its software sold 102.28 million. Overall, net sales are up nine percent compared to last year at $1.513 billion with profits hitting $394.6 million, up a staggering 42 percent year-on-year.

In addition to this, Nintendo predicts it will ship 20 million Nintendo Switch consoles this fiscal year. The company also highlighted the games that have sold over a million units across all its platforms.

Nintendo Switch game sales

Super Mario Odyssey – 11.17 million

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 10.35 million

Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 9.32 million

Splatoon 2 – 6.76 million

1-2 Switch – 2.45 million

ARMS – 2.01 million

Kirby Star Allies – 1.89 million

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 1.42 million

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze – 1.40 million

Mario Tennis Aces – 1.38 milion

Nintendo 3DS game sales

Mario Kart 7 – 17.21 million

Pokemon X/Y – 16.31 million

Pokemon Sun/Moon – 16.12 million

Pokemon Omega Ruby/Alpha Sapphire – 14.10 million

New Super Mario Bros. 2 – 12.70 million

Super Mario 3D Land – 12.12 million

Animal Crossing: New Leaf – 11.78 million

Super Smash Bros. for 3DS – 9.30 million

Pokemon Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon – 7.72 million

Tomodachi Life – 6.25 million

Nintendo Wii U game sales

Mario Kart 8 – 8.42 million

Super Mario 3D World – 5.78 million

New Super Mario Bros. U – 5.77 million

Super Smash Bros. for Wii U – 5.34 million

Nintendo Land – 5.19 million

Splatoon – 4.93 million

Super Mario Maker – 4.00 million

New Super Luigi U – 3.03 million

Zelda: Wind Waker HD – 2.26 million

Mario Party 10 – 2.18 million

With the likes of Bayonetta 3, Super Smash Bros and other Nintendo titles on the way, the future of the Nintendo Switch seems to be robust for many a fan. How Nintendo plan to sustain momentum and engagement with live services and its much awaited online service though, remains to be seen.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.