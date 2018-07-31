NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nintendo Switch Lifetime Sales Hit 19.67 Million

, 31 July 2018
Nintendo Switch Lifetime Sales Hit 19.67 Million

Highlights

  • Nintendo predicts 2018 Switch shipments will hit 20 million
  • The Nintendo 3DS has seen strong sales too
  • Over 11 million copies of Super Mario Odyssey have been sold

The Nintendo Switch has sold 19.67 million units since its launch. Nintendo announced this figure during its quarterly earnings report. In addition to this, the Nintendo Switch game total sales stands at 86.93 million lifetime to date until June 2018. Switch aside, the Nintendo 3DS hardware sales sit at 72.89 million while 3DS game sales are at a colossal 367.84 million. Furthermore, Nintendo hasn't forgotten the Wii U whose console sales stand at 13.56 million while its software sold 102.28 million. Overall, net sales are up nine percent compared to last year at $1.513 billion with profits hitting $394.6 million, up a staggering 42 percent year-on-year.

In addition to this, Nintendo predicts it will ship 20 million Nintendo Switch consoles this fiscal year. The company also highlighted the games that have sold over a million units across all its platforms.

Nintendo Switch game sales

Super Mario Odyssey – 11.17 million
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 10.35 million
Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 9.32 million
Splatoon 2 – 6.76 million
1-2 Switch – 2.45 million
ARMS – 2.01 million
Kirby Star Allies – 1.89 million
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 1.42 million
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze – 1.40 million
Mario Tennis Aces – 1.38 milion

Nintendo 3DS game sales

Mario Kart 7 – 17.21 million
Pokemon X/Y – 16.31 million
Pokemon Sun/Moon – 16.12 million
Pokemon Omega Ruby/Alpha Sapphire – 14.10 million
New Super Mario Bros. 2 – 12.70 million
Super Mario 3D Land – 12.12 million
Animal Crossing: New Leaf – 11.78 million
Super Smash Bros. for 3DS – 9.30 million
Pokemon Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon – 7.72 million
Tomodachi Life – 6.25 million

 

Nintendo Wii U game sales
Mario Kart 8 – 8.42 million
Super Mario 3D World – 5.78 million
New Super Mario Bros. U – 5.77 million
Super Smash Bros. for Wii U – 5.34 million
Nintendo Land – 5.19 million
Splatoon – 4.93 million
Super Mario Maker – 4.00 million
New Super Luigi U – 3.03 million
Zelda: Wind Waker HD – 2.26 million
Mario Party 10 – 2.18 million

With the likes of Bayonetta 3, Super Smash Bros and other Nintendo titles on the way, the future of the Nintendo Switch seems to be robust for many a fan. How Nintendo plan to sustain momentum and engagement with live services and its much awaited online service though, remains to be seen.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Further reading: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Wii U, Wii U
Rishi Alwani
