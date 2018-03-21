Some like Bomb Chicken are coming to the Switch first
A host of indie games are coming to the Nintendo Switch this year. Nintendo unveiled 16 indie titles slated for its hybrid console at its Nintendo Switch Nindies Showcase. This builds on its excellent first year that saw the likes of Rocket League, Stardew Valley, Golf Story, Thimbleweed Park, and Owlboy release on the console. This time around mobile hit Reigns, a remaster of last generation Xbox 360 exclusive Mark of the Ninja, and the Banner Saga trilogy will be graving the Nintendo Switch.
Nintendo claims that most of these games will either be exclusive to the Switch or launch on it first. Here's a list of every game shown off during the Nintendo Switch Nindies Showcase.
