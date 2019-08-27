Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • New Nintendo Switch Now Available in India’s Grey Markets, Old Model Discounted: Report

New Nintendo Switch Now Available in India’s Grey Markets, Old Model Discounted: Report

Starts at Rs. 27,500, while the original is down to Rs. 21,000.

By | Updated: 27 August 2019 17:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
New Nintendo Switch Now Available in India’s Grey Markets, Old Model Discounted: Report

Photo Credit: Nintendo

The new Switch box

Highlights
  • Upgraded Switch has a longer battery life: 4.5-9 hours
  • Look at model, serial numbers, and box to differentiate
  • Old Switch discounted to US price in India’s grey markets

The new Nintendo Switch — that was launched in mid-August globally — is now available in India's grey markets starting at Rs. 27,500, per a new report. Considering it retails for $299 (about Rs. 21,400) in the US, you're looking at a minimum extra of Rs. 6,000 if you plan to buy it locally. The new Switch, or rather the upgraded Switch as it should be called, differs from the old one in just two primary aspects: the processor and graphics unit. Thanks to lower power consumption because of a change in the main CPU and GPU, the new Switch has a longer battery life, running for approximately 4.5 to 9 hours, up from the original's 2.5 to 6.5 hours.

If you're interested in buying the upgraded Switch, you will need to keep an eye on the packaging, model number, and the serial number. While the original Switch ships with a box that features the Switch, the dock, and the Joy-Con controllers with their grip on a largely off-white background, the new Switch's box has a completely red background. (Look at the images above and below for more clarity.) Additionally, the model numbers are HAC-001 for the old Switch, and HAC-001(-01) for the new one. Lastly, the serial numbers start with XAW (old) and XKW (new).

nintendo switch old Nintendo Switch old

The old Switch box
Photo Credit: Nintendo

For those that don't care about extra battery life, the old Switch is now down to Rs. 21,000 in India's grey markets. Both price reports come from Indian gaming site The Mako Reactor. If you aren't comfortable shopping in the grey markets, you can pick up the old Switch starting at Rs. 24,580 on Amazon India. The new Switch doesn't seem to be available online yet, but we advise you to contact your seller and ask them if they already have units or are expecting them soon. Gadgets 360 understands that the India price for the upgraded Switch will drop a little in September as supply-and-demand normalises.

Don't hold your breath for Nintendo to officially release the Switch in India, considering the Japanese giant doesn't have any presence in the country. The new Switch was originally launched in Japan and the US in August, and it will come to the UK in September. There's no word on the hybrid console's launch in other markets.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nintendo Switch
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Mi A3 Goes on Open Sale in India via Amazon, Mi.com Till August 31
US, France Reach Agreement on Digital Taxes
Honor Smartphones
New Nintendo Switch Now Available in India’s Grey Markets, Old Model Discounted: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Price and Variants Leaked
  2. Amazon Sale Offers Discounts on Samsung Galaxy M30, Honor 9N, More Phones
  3. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  4. ISRO Releases Fresh Set of Photos of Moon Craters Taken by Chandrayaan-2
  5. Realme 5 to Go on Sale Again in India Today at 8pm via Flipkart, Realme
  6. Massive Asteroid Set to Pass by Earth Next Month
  7. Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Offers Discounts on Laptops, Tablets, More
  8. Samsung Galaxy A10s With Massive 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Flipkart and Amazon Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  10. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme XT Detailed in China, Specifications to Include Snapdragon 712 SoC, Up to 8GB of RAM, 4,000mAh Battery
  2. Realme 5 to Go on Sale Again in India Today at 8pm IST via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications
  3. US, France Reach Agreement on Digital Taxes
  4. New Nintendo Switch Now Available in India’s Grey Markets, Old Model Discounted: Report
  5. Mi A3 Goes on Open Sale in India via Amazon, Mi.com Till August 31
  6. Uber Unveils 24x7 Safety Helpline in India, for 'Urgent, Non-Emergency Issues'
  7. Truecaller Crosses 1 Million Paying Subscribers Globally
  8. Samsung Sold Over 75 Million Smartphones in Q2, With Galaxy A-Series Helping Propel Growth: Gartner
  9. Huawei Nova 5T With Quad Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. ISRO Chairman K Sivan Defends India’s Space Programme, Says India Is Not Poor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.