Nintendo recently launched its latest gaming console called the Nintendo Switch Lite, which will be available for purchase starting September 20. This new console is a more affordable version of the original Nintendo Switch that was released on March 2017. Earlier reports had claimed Nintendo may have another, high-end Switch console planned to release later this year. Now, as per a new report, Sharp Executive Vice President, Katsuaki Nomura, has also revealed that his company will be providing Nintendo with IGZO displays for new Switch consoles. Japan Display currently supplies the display panels for the Nintendo Switch.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Sharp's Executive Vice President, Katsuaki Nomura was asked as to what type of displays the company is providing to Nintendo. To which he replied, “We will provide what we are most good at, IGZO,”. Now, he didn't delve into further details specifying which model of the Switch console would feature the IGZO displays, but considering Sharp uses displays using the IGZO (indium gallium zinc oxide) technology in its other flagship products as well, this move indicates a high-end model is indeed in the works.

Also see: Nintendo Switch Upgrade Spotted

The report adds, "The Kyoto-based videogame maker plans to refresh its Switch lineup with two new models—one with longer battery life set to go on sale in August and a cheaper one for hand-held use going on sale in September. People familiar with Nintendo's product planning say it has ideas for further updates to the Switch lineup after those two models to make the platform's lifecycle long. Chief Executive Shuntaro Furukawa has said the company is always working on new hardware."

Now, a previous report from the Wall Street Journal states, that two new versions of the Nintendo Switch gaming console will be released in 2019. While one of them will have enhanced features and will be targeted at avid gamers, the other one will be a cheaper option aimed at casual gamers.

Moving forward, the Nintendo Switch Lite has already been unveiled and that one turned out to be the cheaper alternative to the Nintendo Switch. But what about the other high-end one? Apart from rumours, there's hasn't been anything concrete that we have heard about the high-end console in regard to its specifications, price or availability. Now as we mentioned above, the Switch Lite will be made available on September 20. So, can it be the day when Nintendo announces the launch of this so-called high-end Switch console? Or will there be a separate announcement altogether? Guess we'll have to wait to find out.