Nintendo Switch Hackers Emulate GameCube, Nintendo 64 Titles

Nintendo Switch hackers have found a way to run GameCube and Nintendo 64 on the hybrid console, according to reports on Twitter.

Twitter user "_Mizumi" has posted videos on the social networking website, showing GameCube and Nintendo 64 titles such as the 1999 first-person rail shooter Pokemon Snap and the 2001 crossover fighting game Super Smash Bros. Melee playable on the Switch. This has been achieved thanks to emulators, made possible thanks to the Nvidia Tegra X1 exploit revealed in April.

A 20-second video uploaded on Thursday shows Pokemon Snap working without any visible issues on the Nintendo Switch, including Joy-Con support. Super Smash Bros. Melee ran a little slower, but only in comparison to the upcoming Super Smash Bros. Ultimate that's been natively developed for the Nintendo console.

Hackers have also managed to emulate Virtual Boy games as well, including an Ace Attorney title seen in another Twitter video clip, posted earlier on Friday.

Nintendo has attempted to curb piracy wherever it's possible. In June, the Japanese video gaming giant started banning Switch hackers from Nintendo online services, even tracking them across consoles through their Nintendo ID. Later that month, Nintendo also started tracking banned pre-owned games and issued bans to those who used said titles.

What this means is, if you buy a used copy of a Nintendo Switch game, you run the risk of having your game being unplayable online and perhaps even your console banned from playing online as well.

Banned players can't access the Nintendo eShop, online gameplay features, adding or chatting with friends, and even social media posting. You can still update your existing games, and access news channels, according to affected Switch users.