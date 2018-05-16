Nintendo Switch Gets SNES Classic Edition Via Software Hack

With Nintendo killing off prospects of the Nintendo Switch getting the Virtual Console, it appears that the only way to get access to some of its retro hits is buying a SNES Classic or a NES Mini. It seems that one hacker (and YouTuber), Sam Breadman decided to take matters into his own hands and bring the SNES Classic to the Nintendo Switch. Breadman appears to have brought the SNES Classic software, along with its UI and library of games, and has put it on the Nintendo Switch. The video he posted shows off navigating through the SNES Classic's menu on the Switch.

"This was written in Lua and is run using LovePotion. Performance is not great here, as there is inherent performance penalties running programs with LuaJIT. Future versions be written using C and SDL2," says Breadman in the video's description.

Considering the SNES Classic isn't that powerful, it makes us wonder what the Nintendo Switch's limitations are. As they're dictated by Nintendo, it means we're restricted to the retro titles available via the Nintendo Switch Online service and standalone releases via third-party developers. You can check out Breadman's video below.

Earlier we reported that the Nintendo Switch had been hacked again. And it’s been done in such a fashion that Nintendo may not be able to patch it out with an update. Hacker Katherine Temkin and the hacking group ReSwitched have exploited the Nintendo Switch’s Tegra X1 USB recovery mode to bypass operations that would protect it from such attempts. Suffice to say, without a new Nintendo Switch hardware revision, Nintendo cannot stop this from happening. What this means is, there are at least 14 million Nintendo Switches that can be modified. Once this hack is used, it cannot be detected by existing Switch software. Users can run homebrew apps or even Linux complete with touchscreen support.

