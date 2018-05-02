Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nintendo Switch US Sales Could Be Halted Pending Gamevice Investigation

 
02 May 2018
Nintendo Switch US Sales Could Be Halted Pending Gamevice Investigation

Highlights

  • The Nintendo Switch is under investigation by the ITC
  • Gamevice claims the console infringes on its patents
  • This could see the Nintendo Switch banned from sale in the US

Hot on the heels of record Nintendo Switch sales, it appears that Nintendo may be forced to stop selling the hybrid console in the US. According to a notice issued by the US International Trade Commission (ITC), it has “voted to institute an investigation of certain portable gaming console systems with attachable handheld controllers and components thereof” made by Nintendo. Which is a roundabout way of saying it’s referring to the Nintendo Switch. A company called Gamevice has asked the ITC for a “limited exclusion order” or a cease and desist on Nintendo to keep it from bringing the Nintendo Switch to the US.

Gamevice sued Nintendo last year in August but dropped the lawsuit voluntarily in October. Its own controller, called the Wikipad, would attach to two sides of a smartphone or tablet much like the Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Con. Gamevice claimed the Switch uses the patents it owns without its permission.

It will be interesting to see how the ITC handles this considering Gamevice willingly dropped its lawsuit. Considering Nintendo’s history of dealing with patent lawsuits it would seem unlikely for the console to be banned from sale in the US.

Earlier in the week, Nintendo announced that the Nintendo Switch sales stand at 17.79 million sold worldwide since launch during its 2017 fiscal year earnings results with 15.05 million sold during the 2017 financial year. In addition to this, Nintendo Switch game sales have been solid. Super Mario Odyssey sold 10.41 million units, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: sold 9.22 million units, and Splatoon 2 sold 6.02 million units. Including titles from other game publishers, a total of 12 games selling at least one million have emerged on the Nintendo Switch. The combined software sales results for this fiscal year reached 63.51 million units.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Nintendo Switch, Gamevice, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch ban
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

Nintendo Switch US Sales Could Be Halted Pending Gamevice Investigation
 
 

