Technology News

Nintendo Forecasts Switch Console Unit Sales of 18 Million This Year

By | Updated: 25 April 2019 13:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nintendo Forecasts Switch Console Unit Sales of 18 Million This Year

Japan's Nintendo said on Thursday it expects to sell 18 million Switch console units in the financial year through March.

The Kyoto-based gaming company said it sold 16.95 million units in the year just ended, just below its forecast of 17 million units.

At the end of January, Nintendo revised down its forecast of 20 million units that had been made before Chief Executive Shuntaro Furukawa took up the role in June.

Nintendo, which has a reputation for making conservative forecasts, sees operating profit climbing 4.1 percent to JPY 260 billion ($2.33 billion) in the current financial year. That compares with an average forecast of JPY 342 billion from 20 analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Nintendo's stock price has climbed on news it is preparing to sell the hybrid home-portable Switch console in China with Tencent.

That is creating hopes the two companies will also partner on mobile games. Mobile and PC gaming in China dwarfs the market for consoles, where growth has been pegged back by local regulations.

Nintendo's push into mobile gaming is yet to deliver a major hit, although analysts point to Mario Kart Tour, developed with DeNA and due for release this summer, as a possible contender.

Other tailwinds for Nintendo's share price include media reports it is preparing a low-price version of the Switch and a games pipeline that include two full Pokemon titles.

The industry is facing a shake-up with established console gaming companies like Nintendo and Sony exposed to competition from new entrants like Alphabet Inc's Google offering browser-based games streaming services.

Nintendo's shares closed up 1.3 percent ahead of the earnings announcement. Its share price has risen 32 percent year-to-date, pushing its market capitalisation above JPY 5 trillion.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nintendo
Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 3 Photos — War Is Coming to Winterfell
Honor Smartphones
Nintendo Forecasts Switch Console Unit Sales of 18 Million This Year
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 6 Debuts With a Rotating Camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC
  2. Redmi Note 7S Is Xiaomi's Upcoming 48-Megapixel Camera Phone for India
  3. WhatsApp Unveils 155 Redesigned Emojis for Android, Night Mode Spotted
  4. WhatsApp Beta Not Letting Users Save Profile Pictures
  5. Tata Sky Brings Digital Content Service Bundled With Amazon Fire TV Stick
  6. Canon EOS 200D II DSLR With Dual Pixel AF, 4K Recording Launched in India
  7. Blaupunkt BTW-01 Review: Truly Wireless Earphones Under Rs. 6,000
  8. PUBG Mobile 0.12.5 Update Brings Season 7, New Royale Pass, and More
  9. Selena Gomez Calls Social Media 'Dangerous', 'Terrible' for Youth
  10. Ola Partners SBI to Launch Credit Card With Up to 20 Percent Cashback
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.