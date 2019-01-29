Nintendo Switch 7.0.0 Update Out Now, Improves System Stability

The Nintendo Switch gets the 7.0.0 update. It adds system stability improvements to the hybrid console as well as New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe user icons and support for additional languages on the Nintendo Switch's Home Menu. The Nintendo Switch Joy-Con receive an update as well. After installing the 7.0.0 update users should go to the Switch's System Settings. In the Controllers and Sensor section they can use Update Controllers to ensure Joy-Con are on the latest firmware too. Unlike updates for the console, Nintendo does not say what it includes in the Joy-Con updates. Nonetheless, it would be safe to update to prevent compatibility issues with games old and new.

Nintendo Switch 7.0.0 update patch notes

Select from six new New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe icons for your user To edit your user icon, head to your My Page > Profile on the top left of the HOME menu

Added additional language support to the HOME Menu for Chinese, Korean, and Taiwanese To change the language, head to the System Settings > System > Language

General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience

Nintendo has had a fantastic 2018 in the US, if data from Amazon.com is anything to go by. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was the most popular game on Amazon.com in 2018 and the Nintendo Switch console itself is among the top 10 gaming products. The list of top video games sold on the site has several Nintendo Switch games right at the top, which highlights just how popular the console is in the US. In contrast, the list of top-selling gaming products on Amazon India is dominated by PS4 games, highlighting the dominant console gaming platform in the country.

Since Amazon is the dominant online retailer in the US, data from the company is a good indicator of how well a game or console is selling. There are several low-price items such as a screen protector for the Nintendo Switch, PS Plus subscription cards, and Xbox and PlayStation gift cards. The popularity of the latter is most likely a by-product of Amazon's issues with listing games like Spider-Man for pre-order late versus other retail outlets. If we focus only on consoles and games, here are the top 15 most popular gaming products of 2018 onAmazon.com:

Nine of the top 15 are Nintendo related, which makes the company a clear winner for 2018.

