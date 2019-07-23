Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Nintendo Responds to Switch Owners After Joy Con Controller 'Drift' Lawsuit Filed in the US

Nintendo Responds to Switch Owners After Joy-Con Controller 'Drift' Lawsuit Filed in the US

Nintendo is facing a class-action lawsuit alleging that it knowingly sells defective hardware

By | Updated: 23 July 2019 18:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nintendo Responds to Switch Owners After Joy-Con Controller 'Drift' Lawsuit Filed in the US
Highlights
  • Numerous complaints over joystick drift have appeared online
  • Nintendo is alleged to be aware of a manufacturing defect
  • The company has encouraged users to visit its website's support page

Nintendo is facing a class-action lawsuit in the USA following widespread complaints by users about an issue with the popular game console's Joy-Con controller joysticks. Several users have reported 'drifting', or phantom inputs when the joysticks are not actually being used, as a result of calibration errors. A character or object being controlled would tend to drift without the user doing anything, unless they held the affected joystick in such a way that it compensates for the loss of calibration. Users have complained that Nintendo has not done enough to address the issue or fix affected units. 

Games news website Kotaku has received a statement from Nintendo saying “We are aware of recent reports that some Joy-Con controllers are not responding correctly. We want our consumers to have fun with Nintendo Switch, and if anything falls short of this goal we always encourage them to visit http://support.nintendo.com so we can help.” However, this stops short of acknowledging any defect or liability, and the website notes that Nintendo did not respond when asked how the issue might be fixed in the future.

The lawsuit was filed in the state of Washington by a law firm named Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP on behalf of a single plaintiff in the state of California. In it, the company alleges that the Joy-Cons on the plaintiff's Switch console as well as an additional pair purchased at the same time were defective, and that Nintendo did not do enough to repair them when they were sent in under warranty.

The lawsuit goes on to cite multiple examples of similar user complaints from across the Web, including on Nintendo's own support forums, saying that this should be enough to prove that Nintendo has been aware of a defect for some time now and continues to sell the Switch and standalone Joy-Cons without having done anything. It also highlights the fact that Nintendo has not offered free repairs or replacements to affected users, citing that as a breach of warranty terms.  

As a class-action lawsuit, anyone in the USA who has bought a Switch console or standalone Joy-Con controller would be considered a member of the affected class and be eligible for relief. The plaintiff's demands include that Nintendo be forced to stop selling the allegedly defective products, issue a product recall, give out free replacements or refunds to buyers, and pay punitive damages to be determined through a jury trial, plus the recovery of all legal costs. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nintendo, Nintendo Switch, Switch, Switch Joy Con, Nintendo Switch Joy Con, Joy Con
Jamshed Avari

Jamshed Avari has been working in tech journalism as a writer, editor and reviewer for over 13 years. He has reviewed hundreds of products ranging from smartphones and tablets to PC components and accessories, and has also written guides, feature articles, news and analyses. Going beyond simple ratings and specifications, he digs deep into how emerging products and services affect actual users, and what marks they leave on our cultural landscape. He's happiest when something new comes ...More

Huawei H1 Revenue Grows 30 Percent Despite US Ban: Report
Huawei Partners Micromax to Boost Its Offline Sales in India
Honor Smartphones
Nintendo Responds to Switch Owners After Joy-Con Controller 'Drift' Lawsuit Filed in the US
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio GigaFiber Services May Debut Commercially on August 12
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro Open Sale, Mi A2 Price Cut, and Other Discounts in Xiaomi Sale
  3. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India on August 7
  4. Redmi K20 Pro Review
  5. Asus ROG Phone 2 Price and Release Date Revealed
  6. Asus ZenFone Max M2 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 7,999
  7. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 Set to Debut in India on August 1
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Teased by Flipkart Ahead of August 8 Launch
  9. Jio Offers Best Overall Consistent Quality Data Network: Report
  10. Boult Audio Vibe ‘Truly Wireless’ Speakers Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor MagicBook Pro Laptop With 14-Hour Battery Life, Honor Band 5 Fitness Band With Oxygen Blood Level Sensor Launched
  2. OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 OxygenOS 9.0.7 Brings June Security Patch, Native Screen Recorder, and More
  3. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Get DC Dimming Through Latest OxygenOS Open Beta Builds
  4. Huawei Partners Micromax to Boost Its Offline Sales in India
  5. Nintendo Responds to Switch Owners After Joy-Con Controller 'Drift' Lawsuit Filed in the US
  6. Huawei H1 Revenue Grows 30 Percent Despite US Ban: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy A80 Pre-Orders Go Live in India With Cashback, No-Cost EMI Offers in Tow
  8. LG Display Posts Loss on TV Panel Supply Glut, Invests in South Korea OLED Plant
  9. Google Shopping Platform Launched in the US, Chasing Amazon
  10. Huawei Said to Have Helped North Korea Build a Wireless Network
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.