According to a report by Video Games Chronicle, Nintendo plans on having a major event to celebrate its 35-year anniversary for the Super Mario games, the first of which was released in 1985 for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) and was called Super Mario Bros. The reports state that the remasters for the Nintendo Switch will include 1997's Super Mario 64, 2002's Super Mario Sunshine, 2007's Super Mario Galaxy, among others.

A new instalment of Paper Mario is also expected in 2020, along with a Deluxe version of 2013's Super Mario 3D World. Engadget states that Super Mario 3D World remaster will include some additional levels as well. As of now, there are several old Mario games available on the Switch through the NES and SNES Switch Online services.

Nintendo plans on revealing new details about its partnership with Universal, as well as, an animated Super Mario movie and Super Nintendo World theme park. Nintendo recently got into four-year partnership with Lego as previously reported by The Brothers Brick and released its Lego Super Mario set.

According to Video Games Chronicle, Japanese video game company was supposed to reveal its Super Mario 35th Anniversary plans at Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2020 but due to coronavirus concerns, the event was cancelled. Now, it is expected that the company will make its announcements through a digital presentation, most likely the Nintendo Direct for June, according to the report by Engadget.

