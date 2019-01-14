Nintendo GameCube and N64 Classic Consoles Leaked

After the resounding success of the NES and SNES Classic Mini, Nintendo may be prepping two more retro consoles based on the N64 and the Nintendo GameCube. Data miners have unearthed evidence to suggest Nintendo may be looking to extend its retro console offerings beyond the NES and SNES. The NES Switch app appears to have four emulator types. Two of the names, Kachikachi and Canoe refer to the NES Classic and SNES Classic respectively. The remains two, Hiyoko and Count could be the N64 and GameCube Classic consoles or at the very least, two more consoles supported by the Nintendo Switch Online service.

"This could mean there will be two new Classic consoles and/or three new consoles for Switch Online," tweeted data miner Oatmeal Dome.

However, it is also possible that these two codenames could be development leftovers, but if we were to guess what systems they'd refer to, it would most likely be the N64 due to previous leaks and the fact that it was the immediate successor to the SNES, which received the retro treatment and possibly the Nintendo GameCube that followed it. Incidentally, there were rumours abound of the Nintendo Switch supporting GameCube games prior to the console's announcement too.

Another possibility is that one of these names to refer to the Game Boy Advance, but that seems unlikely considering Nintendo's approach which has seen it focus on its past home consoles though it did bring GBA games to the Wii U via the now defunct Virtual Console service.

Data miners have had a busy time with Nintendo recently. Around the time this aforementioned leak was made public, another from data miner KapucinnoHeck suggested we could see the Nintendo Switch Online service getting support for SNES games including Super Mario Kart, Legend of Zelda: Link to the Past, and many others.

The service allows Nintendo Switch owners access to online multiplayer, select NES games, and the ability to save game data to the cloud. The Nintendo Switch Online price starts at $4 per month (around Rs. 280), $8 for three months (close to Rs. 560) and $20 for an entire year (nearly Rs. 1,400). There is a seven day trial for Nintendo Account holders as well.

