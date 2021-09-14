Technology News
  Thicc Boi SP, a Heavily Modded Game Boy Advance SP, to Be Available Commercially With Even More Additions

Thicc Boi SP, a Heavily Modded Game Boy Advance SP, to Be Available Commercially With Even More Additions

Game Boy Advance SP's new mod includes a larger 4,500mAh lithium-polymer battery.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 14 September 2021 15:19 IST
Thicc Boi SP, a Heavily Modded Game Boy Advance SP, to Be Available Commercially With Even More Additions

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Macho Nacho Productions

The Thicc Boi SP is notably fatter than the original Game Boy Advance SP

Highlights
  • Thicc Boi SP is a Game Boy Advance SP modding project
  • Thicc Boi SP now carries a 4,500mAh battery
  • Thicc Boi SP also supports Bluetooth audio

The team that created the heavily modded Nintendo Game Boy Advance SP last month says it has added even more new features to the hand-held game console. Macho Nacho Productions asserted that these new modifications will be the “last mod your Game Boy Advance will ever need.” Called The Thicc Boi SP, it will be released as a commercial kit in the next few months. In a new video on YouTube, one of the team members — Tito — explains in detail the installation process and gives an idea of what Game Boy Advance SP users are in for once the new kit goes on sale.

The new mod includes a larger 4,500mAh lithium-polymer battery (more than 7 times as large as the one Nintendo originally included), Bluetooth audio, and wireless charging. The larger battery makes the Game Boy Advance SP run for up to 20 hours on a single charge even with an LCD display. Though, some users may be put off by the still thicker backpack.

Watch step-by-step modding video here:

Given the good response the creators got for their previous mod outlined in August, they are confident that they have got a product that can be released to the community. While the installation process is likely to be a fairly tricky one, the kit appears attractive and anyone with a little soldering experience should be able to do it. The use of a bespoke flat flex cable and a custom PCB to pull together all the hardware required also helps the installation process. Unfortunately, it's not a plug-and-play upgrade for the classic Nintendo console.

The current prototypes appear to have been 3D printed in resin. Tito said logistical challenges and high upfront cost in getting the rear panel molded in ABS plastic, to make it look more professional, is holding back the release of the kit. A crowdfunding campaign is expected to be launched soon to get over it. According to Tito, The Thicc Boi SP project is going on for a year.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Game Boy Advance, Thicc Boi SP, Nintendo, Game Boy Advance SP
Nokia C01 Plus Budget Smartphone With Android 11 (Go Edition), Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Offers
Obesity May Not Only Be Caused by Overeating, Carbohydrate-Insulin Model Can Better Determine Causes: Research

Thicc Boi SP, a Heavily Modded Game Boy Advance SP, to Be Available Commercially With Even More Additions
