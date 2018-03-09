Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nintendo Direct for Nintendo Switch and 3DS - How to Watch and What to Expect

 
09 March 2018
Nintendo Direct for Nintendo Switch and 3DS - How to Watch and What to Expect

Highlights

  • This Nintendo Direct begins at 3:30am IST
  • Mario Tennis Aces is expected to have its release date announced
  • Other games will be revealed as well

Following up the Nintendo Direct Mini from January is the Nintendo Direct for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS games. With 30 minutes of information around the games coming to these two consoles, there's a lot more to it than the company's previous showing. Here's what you need to know.

Nintendo Direct for Nintendo Switch and 3DS date and time

The Nintendo Direct for Nintendo Switch and 3DS begins at 2pm PT on March 8 (3:30am IST on March 8). It will last for around half an hour. Like past Nintendo Directs, it is a pre-recorded video of what to expect on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS.

 

Nintendo Direct for Nintendo Switch and 3DS - where to watch

To watch the Nintendo Direct for Nintendo Switch and 3DS, you can tune into Nintendo’s website. It should also be viewable on Nintendo’s YouTube channel.

Nintendo Direct for Nintendo Switch and 3DS - what to expect
Nintendo should confirm the release date for Mario Tennis Aces that was leaked for June 22. In addition to this we could see information on a new Fire Emblem game rumoured to be called Fire Emblem: Elegy for the Brave. Details pertaining to Super Smash Bros for the Nintendo Switch may be made public as well.

What are you looking forward to seeing at the Nintendo Direct? Let us know in the comments.

Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Release Date Revealed, No Nintendo Switch Version
Nintendo Direct for Nintendo Switch and 3DS - How to Watch and What to Expect
 
 

