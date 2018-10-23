NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Next Nintendo Direct in November, Will Focus on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Report

Next Nintendo Direct in November, Will Focus on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Report

23 October 2018
Highlights

  • Nintendo Direct likely slated for November 8
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to be the focus
  • The game is out December 7

The next Nintendo Direct, the company's video presentations that talk about upcoming Nintendo games, will take place between November 5 and November 12, according to a new report, with November 8 being the most likely option. It will focus on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which is slated to release December 7.

A source has told Gaming Intel that the next Nintendo presentation will be in early November, though it cannot verify the exact date. The video gaming news website adds that the same source has provided correct info in the past with the previous Nintendo Direct, which was originally slated for September 6 and then moved a week due to the earthquake in southern Hokkaido.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is set to be the fifth instalment in the long-running fighting franchise, and the first since Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U in 2014. It will include every character from all past entries in the series, including the likes of Mario, Kirby, Bowser, Link, Donkey Kong, Zelda, Mewtwo, Sonic, Pikachu, Captain Falcon, Squirtle, and Charizard among others.

Smash Bros. is a big franchise for Nintendo, which is why there's a special Super Smash Bros. Ultimate-themed Nintendo Switch bundle available November 2 in the US, and a special edition Switch Pro Controller that was announced in August and will launch December 7 alongside the game. You can also opt for the classic GameCube controller, available November 2.

The game is expected to have a file size of 16GB, which would make it the biggest Nintendo first-party game in terms of file size at launch.

Comments

Further reading: Nintendo, Nintendo Direct, Super Smash Bros, Super Smash Bros Ultimate
Billion Capture Plus
