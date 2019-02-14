Nintendo announced a host of new games for the Nintendo Switch during its February 2019 Nintendo Direct event. These include a remake of Link's Awakening, a classic title in the Legend of Zelda series that originally graced the Game Boy 25 years ago, Super Mario Maker 2, Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice which was on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, as well as Astral Chain, a new game from Bayonetta and Nier Automata developer Platinum Games. What's more is, everything revealed during the pre-recorded event will be out this year itself. A far cry from the usual gap between announcement and availability that most game companies are known for.

"Every game covered in this Nintendo Direct is slated for launch for Nintendo Switch this year," said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America's Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Whether you're looking for new games in classic franchises, new content for existing hits or completely new experiences, Nintendo Switch has something for everyone over the next several months alone."

February 2019 Nintendo Direct Nintendo Switch games

Super Mario Maker 2 : much like Super Mario Maker for the Wii U, players can make their own Super Mario levels in Super Mario Maker 2 for the Nintendo Switch. Super Mario Maker 2 has a June 2019 release date.

: much like Super Mario Maker for the Wii U, players can make their own Super Mario levels in Super Mario Maker 2 for the Nintendo Switch. Super Mario Maker 2 has a June 2019 release date. The Legend of Zelda : Link's Awakening : in this modern re-imagining, players travel to the mysterious island of Koholint to guide Link on a perilous adventure. There's no release date or window, but like everything else announced, it will be out this year.

: in this modern re-imagining, players travel to the mysterious island of Koholint to guide Link on a perilous adventure. There's no release date or window, but like everything else announced, it will be out this year. Astral Chain : directed by Platinum Games' Takahisa Taura, known for his work as the game designer on Nier: Automata, and supervised by Hideki Kamiya, creator of the Bayonetta series, Astral Chain has you as part of a police special forces unit in a multicultural futuristic city, players work together with a special living weapon, the Legion. Astral Chain for the Nintendo Switch has a release date of August 30.

: directed by Platinum Games' Takahisa Taura, known for his work as the game designer on Nier: Automata, and supervised by Hideki Kamiya, creator of the Bayonetta series, Astral Chain has you as part of a police special forces unit in a multicultural futuristic city, players work together with a special living weapon, the Legion. Astral Chain for the Nintendo Switch has a release date of August 30. Fire Emblem: Three Houses : the latest in Nintendo's long-running tactical role-playing game series has you choosing between the Black Eagles, Blue Lions, or Golden Deer— three noble houses that are part of the Officer's Academy, an elite facility that trains students in the ways of weapons, magic and special skills. Despite a setting not too different from the Harry Potter books, this anime-infused entry is out sooner than you think. The Fire Emblem: Three Houses release date is July 26.

: the latest in Nintendo's long-running tactical role-playing game series has you choosing between the Black Eagles, Blue Lions, or Golden Deer— three noble houses that are part of the Officer's Academy, an elite facility that trains students in the ways of weapons, magic and special skills. Despite a setting not too different from the Harry Potter books, this anime-infused entry is out sooner than you think. The Fire Emblem: Three Houses release date is July 26. Boxboy+Boxgirl : this puzzle game has 270 levels that two players can work as a team to solve puzzles in a new co-op mode. As a bonus, players who complete the game can access a new adventure. It's out on the Nintendo eShop on April 26.

: this puzzle game has 270 levels that two players can work as a team to solve puzzles in a new co-op mode. As a bonus, players who complete the game can access a new adventure. It's out on the Nintendo eShop on April 26. Tetris 99 : Tetris but online. In Tetris 99, 99 players compete together until only one is left standing. Nintendo Switch Online members can battle for dominance in this free-to-download available from today.

: Tetris but online. In Tetris 99, 99 players compete together until only one is left standing. Nintendo Switch Online members can battle for dominance in this free-to-download available from today. Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night : play as Miriam, host of the Alchemist's Curse, as she steals the abilities of enemies, bends gravity to her will and darts around the game's elaborate castle at lightning speed. This hotly anticipated Kickstarter-funded game led by Castlevania producer Koji Igarashi is slated to hit the Nintendo Switch this year.

: play as Miriam, host of the Alchemist's Curse, as she steals the abilities of enemies, bends gravity to her will and darts around the game's elaborate castle at lightning speed. This hotly anticipated Kickstarter-funded game led by Castlevania producer Koji Igarashi is slated to hit the Nintendo Switch this year. Mortal Kombat 11 : while Mortal Kombat 11 for the Nintendo Switch got a shoutout during the Nintendo Direct, the April 23 release date announced by Nintendo is at odds with what many a game retailer has confirmed to Gadgets 360, that the game is delayed until May 17.

: while Mortal Kombat 11 for the Nintendo Switch got a shoutout during the Nintendo Direct, the April 23 release date announced by Nintendo is at odds with what many a game retailer has confirmed to Gadgets 360, that the game is delayed until May 17. Yoshi's Crafted World : before Yoshi's Crafted World launches on March 29, Nintendo Switch owners can head to Nintendo eShop to download a free demo now. In the Yoshi's Crafted World game, players can explore the Front and Flip-Side of stages while rafting, racing solar cars, and flying on a plane.

: before Yoshi's Crafted World launches on March 29, Nintendo Switch owners can head to Nintendo eShop to download a free demo now. In the Yoshi's Crafted World game, players can explore the Front and Flip-Side of stages while rafting, racing solar cars, and flying on a plane. Captain Toad : Treasure Tracker Update and Special Episode DLC : after downloading a free Nintendo Switch version update for the Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker game available from today, all courses will support a new two-player co-op mode featuring a second Toad to explore simultaneously with a friend. And on March 14, new paid DLC arrives that adds 18 new challenges to the game, including five new courses and new Shiny Crowns, which can be obtained in each course.

: after downloading a free Nintendo Switch version update for the Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker game available from today, all courses will support a new two-player co-op mode featuring a second Toad to explore simultaneously with a friend. And on March 14, new paid DLC arrives that adds 18 new challenges to the game, including five new courses and new Shiny Crowns, which can be obtained in each course. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Update : before the end of April, Joker from Persona 5 will be available as a playable fighter. Announced in December, Joker is the first Fighters Pass DLC fighter to join the game's expansive cast. New amiibo like Snake, Simon, Squirtle, Pokemon Trainer and Ivysaur will be available this year too.

: before the end of April, Joker from Persona 5 will be available as a playable fighter. Announced in December, Joker is the first Fighters Pass DLC fighter to join the game's expansive cast. New amiibo like Snake, Simon, Squirtle, Pokemon Trainer and Ivysaur will be available this year too. Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice : Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice pulls players deep into the mind of a Celtic warrior on a haunting vision quest to fight for the soul of her dead lover. Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice launches for Nintendo Switch this spring.

: Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice pulls players deep into the mind of a Celtic warrior on a haunting vision quest to fight for the soul of her dead lover. Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice launches for Nintendo Switch this spring. Daemon X Machina : a free demo called “Prototype Missions,” is available for a limited time to download. In the demo, players can battle through four different missions while testing out the game's controls and mech customization. After playing, select players will receive an email containing a link to an online survey where they can provide feedback about the game to the development team. It is scheduled to launch for Nintendo Switch this summer.

: a free demo called “Prototype Missions,” is available for a limited time to download. In the demo, players can battle through four different missions while testing out the game's controls and mech customization. After playing, select players will receive an email containing a link to an online survey where they can provide feedback about the game to the development team. It is scheduled to launch for Nintendo Switch this summer. Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order : featuring an all-new original story, you can assemble your dream team from a huge cast of superheroes, including Captain Marvel. A dynamic zoomed-in Heroic Camera will give players the option to get closer to the action. As characters level up, they'll learn new skills they can use on the fly, and also perform powerful Alliance Extreme attacks. It's out this summer.

: featuring an all-new original story, you can assemble your dream team from a huge cast of superheroes, including Captain Marvel. A dynamic zoomed-in Heroic Camera will give players the option to get closer to the action. As characters level up, they'll learn new skills they can use on the fly, and also perform powerful Alliance Extreme attacks. It's out this summer. Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition : after being heavily leaked and finally announced for a Japan-only release back in December, Nintendo confirmed that Dragon Quest XI S will be making it outside of Japan. This enhanced version of the critically acclaimed game features the same sprawling content of the original, but with newly added character-specific stories, the option for increased battle speed, fully orchestrated field and battle music, and the ability to switch between HD and retro-inspired 16-bit visuals. Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition launches for Nintendo Switch this fall.

: after being heavily leaked and finally announced for a Japan-only release back in December, Nintendo confirmed that Dragon Quest XI S will be making it outside of Japan. This enhanced version of the critically acclaimed game features the same sprawling content of the original, but with newly added character-specific stories, the option for increased battle speed, fully orchestrated field and battle music, and the ability to switch between HD and retro-inspired 16-bit visuals. Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition launches for Nintendo Switch this fall. Dragon Quest Builders 2 : combining both RPG and crafting gameplay together, players gather materials to create things like weapons, buildings and even entire towns. With the help of the mysterious Malroth and other villagers, players will explore large islands, find quests and battle monsters and bosses scattered around the world. The Dragon Quest Builders 2 release is July 12.

: combining both RPG and crafting gameplay together, players gather materials to create things like weapons, buildings and even entire towns. With the help of the mysterious Malroth and other villagers, players will explore large islands, find quests and battle monsters and bosses scattered around the world. The Dragon Quest Builders 2 release is July 12. Oninaki : in this Japanese role-playing game, players travel between the Living World and the Beyond to rescue lost souls from the terrible fate of becoming monsters. In battle, the souls you rescue manifest within you, granting you strength and new abilities. Oninaki launches for Nintendo Switch this summer.

: in this Japanese role-playing game, players travel between the Living World and the Beyond to rescue lost souls from the terrible fate of becoming monsters. In battle, the souls you rescue manifest within you, granting you strength and new abilities. Oninaki launches for Nintendo Switch this summer. New Star Fox Missions in Starlink: Battle for Atlas : the Starlink: Battle for Atlas digital update coming in April will add new Star Fox missions to the Nintendo Switch version of the game. Play as Peppy, Falco and Slippy to help aid the fight to down Star Wolf's lieutenants, Andrew, Pigma and Leon, in a series of challenging missions.

: the Starlink: Battle for Atlas digital update coming in April will add new Star Fox missions to the Nintendo Switch version of the game. Play as Peppy, Falco and Slippy to help aid the fight to down Star Wolf's lieutenants, Andrew, Pigma and Leon, in a series of challenging missions. Disney Tsum Tsum Festival : Disney's adorable Tsum Tsum are coming to Nintendo Switch in a new game. In Disney Tsum Tsum Festival, players connect matching Tsum Tsum to clear them and set a high score. It's out this year and sports four-player offline and online competitive modes.

: Disney's adorable Tsum Tsum are coming to Nintendo Switch in a new game. In Disney Tsum Tsum Festival, players connect matching Tsum Tsum to clear them and set a high score. It's out this year and sports four-player offline and online competitive modes. Rune Factory 4 Special and Rune Factory 5 : classic RPG Rune Factory 4 is being remastered for Nintendo Switch. In it, you'll raise monsters and wield weapons aside from well...growing fruit and vegetables. Rune Factory 4 is out later this year while no exact date has been revealed for Rune Factory 5 just yet.

: classic RPG Rune Factory 4 is being remastered for Nintendo Switch. In it, you'll raise monsters and wield weapons aside from well...growing fruit and vegetables. Rune Factory 4 is out later this year while no exact date has been revealed for Rune Factory 5 just yet. Deltarune : the next game from the creator of Undertale is coming to Nintendo Switch. You can check out the first chapter of Deltarune for free on Nintendo eShop from February 28.

: the next game from the creator of Undertale is coming to Nintendo Switch. You can check out the first chapter of Deltarune for free on Nintendo eShop from February 28. Final Fantasy VII: one of the greatest games of all time will finally be available on the Nintendo Switch following its PlayStation and PC exclusivity on March 26.

one of the greatest games of all time will finally be available on the Nintendo Switch following its PlayStation and PC exclusivity on March 26. Final Fantasy IX: this traditional role-playing game set in a high fantasy world of mages and knights is out on the Nintendo Switch today.

this traditional role-playing game set in a high fantasy world of mages and knights is out on the Nintendo Switch today. Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy : the latest game in the Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon series arrives on Nintendo Switch on March 20.

: the latest game in the Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon series arrives on Nintendo Switch on March 20. Dead by Daylight : Dead by Daylight is an asymmetrical multiplayer horror game where one player takes on the role of a killer, and the other four players play as survivors, trying to escape and avoid being caught and killed. The Nintendo Switch version features loads of maps, characters and cosmetics, and a deep progression system to try out. Dead by Daylight is out this fall.

: Dead by Daylight is an asymmetrical multiplayer horror game where one player takes on the role of a killer, and the other four players play as survivors, trying to escape and avoid being caught and killed. The Nintendo Switch version features loads of maps, characters and cosmetics, and a deep progression system to try out. Dead by Daylight is out this fall. Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered : Assassin's Creed 3 features motion aiming and touch input. In addition to all the original game's DLC, the standalone game Assassin's Creed Liberation Remastered will also be included when Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered is out on May 21.

: Assassin's Creed 3 features motion aiming and touch input. In addition to all the original game's DLC, the standalone game Assassin's Creed Liberation Remastered will also be included when Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered is out on May 21. Unravel Two : much like Unravel Two on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, you can play as both characters in single-player or team up with a friend in local co-op. Unravel Two launches for Nintendo Switch on March 22.

: much like Unravel Two on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, you can play as both characters in single-player or team up with a friend in local co-op. Unravel Two launches for Nintendo Switch on March 22. Grid Autosport: this racing game features realistic handling and a difficulty level that scales to players' skills. Players will master the world's fastest cars to win motorsport's most exhilarating races, from the prestigious Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps to the narrow city streets of Barcelona. All DLC is included in this version of the game, with 100 cars, 100 circuits and some welcome additions like tilt controls and custom controls.Grid Autosport launches for Nintendo Switch this summer.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.