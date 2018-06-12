Nintendo Direct E3 2018: How to Watch and What to Expect

After the Microsoft Xbox E3 2018 event and the Sony PlayStation E3 2018 showcase, the Nintendo Direct E3 2018 is up next. Last year saw Super Mario Odyssey get a release date, Rocket League for Nintendo Switch, and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 to name a few. With Fortnite for the Nintendo Switch pretty much a given at this stage, along with other titles such as Dragon Ball Fighterz, Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, FIFA 19, Killer Queen Black, Paladins, Overcooked 2, and Mario Tennis Aces. Other possibilities include Fallout 3 as well. Here's how you can watch it as it unfolds.

Nintendo Direct E3 2018 live stream start time and date

The Nintendo Spotlight E3 2017 begins at 9am PST on June 12 (9:30pm IST on June 12).

Where to watch the Nintendo Direct E3 2018 live stream

There are three places for you to check out all the action:

Nintendo's website

The Nintendo Twitch channel

The Nintendo YouTube channel

Nintendo Direct E3 2018 live stream - what to expect

Intro trailer featuring Dragon Ball Fighterz, FIFA 19, NBA 2K19, Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy, Octopath Traveller, Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus.

Super Smash Bros for Nintendo Switch (trailer, software demo, and tournament).

Punch-Out Become the Champion (trailer and software demo).

Metroid Prime Renegade (trailer and gameplay footage).

Splatoon 2 Octo expansion (trailer and software demo).

Fire Emblem Memories (trailer and gameplay footage).

Fallout 3 Anniversary (trailer and gameplay footage).

Yoshi's Flipping Island (trailer and software demo).

Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee (trailer).

F-Zero SX (trailer and gameplay footage).

Fortnite (trailer and gameplay footage).

Star Fox Lylat System (trailer and gameplay footage).

Fortnite Nintendo Switch release date at Nintendo Direct E3 2018

Fortnite for Nintendo Switch is one of the worst kept secrets of E3 2018. Aside from multiple leaks thanks to news outlets and ratings boards, now another leak has revealed the Fortnite Nintendo Switch release date and download size. Thanks to data miner Simon Aarons we know the Fortnite Nintendo Switch release date is indeed June 12 and the Fortnite Nintendo Switch download size is 2044MB.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.