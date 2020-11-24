Technology News
Nintendo Black Friday Deals: Raji, Super Mario, Legend of Zelda, and More

Earn Gold Points on purchases and use them as further discounts.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 24 November 2020 13:35 IST
Nintendo Black Friday Deals: Raji, Super Mario, Legend of Zelda, and More

Photo Credit: Nintendo

  • Nintendo Cyber Deals sale began on Monday
  • Available on Nintendo Store until December 3
  • 60 percent off on XCOM 2 Collection for Switch

Nintendo Black Friday deals don't include discounts on best-selling Nintendo Switch titles like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, unfortunately. For what it's worth, there are still a couple of Nintendo exclusives on sale in Super Mario Party and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, with the rest of the Nintendo Store deals coming from third-party publishers such as 2K, Sega, Capcom, and Supergiant. The recently released made-in-India title, Raji: An Ancient Epic, is also on sale on the first time on the Nintendo Switch. Every Nintendo Store purchase also gets you Gold Points, which you can use later as a further discount. The Nintendo Cyber Deals sale — as it's officially known — ends December 3 at 1:29pm IST in India / December 2 at 11:59pm PT.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals

Raji: An Ancient Epic at $20 (about Rs. 1,480) — 20 percent off (NEW LOW)

Hades at $20 (about Rs. 1,480) — 20 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening at $40 (about Rs. 2,960) — 33 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Super Mario Party at $40 (about Rs. 2,960) — 33 percent off

Just Dance 2021 at $30 (about Rs. 2,220) — 40 percent off

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered at $30 (about Rs. 2,220) — 25 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Torchlight III at $24 (about Rs. 1,775) — 40 percent off (NEW LOW)

FIFA 21 Legacy Edition at $35 (about Rs. 2,590) — 30 percent off

NBA 2K21 at $30 (about Rs. 2,220) — 50 percent off

Unrailed! at $10 (about Rs. 740) — 50 percent off

Crysis Remastered at $19.50 (about Rs. 1,445) — 35 percent off (NEW LOW)

Catherine: Full Body at $30 (about Rs. 2,220) — 40 percent off

Burnout Paradise Remastered at $30 (about Rs. 2,220) — 40 percent off

The Outer Worlds at $30 (about Rs. 2,220) — 50 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

BioShock 2 Remastered at $12 (about Rs. 888) — 40 percent off (NEW LOW)

BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition at $12 (about Rs. 888) — 40 percent off (NEW LOW)

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition at $18 (about Rs. 1,330) — 40 percent off (NEW LOW)

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection at $24 (about Rs. 1,775) — 40 percent off (NEW LOW)

XCOM 2 Collection at $20 (about Rs. 1,480) — 60 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

What the Golf? at $14 (about Rs. 1,035) — 30 percent off (NEW LOW)

DOOM 64 at $2 (about Rs. 150) — 60 percent off (NEW LOW)

Metro 2033 Redux at $12.50 (about Rs. 925) — 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

Metro: Last Light Redux at $12.50 (about Rs. 925) — 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

Knights and Bikes at $15 (about Rs. 1,110) — 25 percent off

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Comment
 
 

