Photo Credit: Nintendo
Nintendo Black Friday deals don't include discounts on best-selling Nintendo Switch titles like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, unfortunately. For what it's worth, there are still a couple of Nintendo exclusives on sale in Super Mario Party and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, with the rest of the Nintendo Store deals coming from third-party publishers such as 2K, Sega, Capcom, and Supergiant. The recently released made-in-India title, Raji: An Ancient Epic, is also on sale on the first time on the Nintendo Switch. Every Nintendo Store purchase also gets you Gold Points, which you can use later as a further discount. The Nintendo Cyber Deals sale — as it's officially known — ends December 3 at 1:29pm IST in India / December 2 at 11:59pm PT.
Raji: An Ancient Epic at $20 (about Rs. 1,480) — 20 percent off (NEW LOW)
Hades at $20 (about Rs. 1,480) — 20 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening at $40 (about Rs. 2,960) — 33 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)
Super Mario Party at $40 (about Rs. 2,960) — 33 percent off
Just Dance 2021 at $30 (about Rs. 2,220) — 40 percent off
Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered at $30 (about Rs. 2,220) — 25 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)
Torchlight III at $24 (about Rs. 1,775) — 40 percent off (NEW LOW)
FIFA 21 Legacy Edition at $35 (about Rs. 2,590) — 30 percent off
NBA 2K21 at $30 (about Rs. 2,220) — 50 percent off
Unrailed! at $10 (about Rs. 740) — 50 percent off
Crysis Remastered at $19.50 (about Rs. 1,445) — 35 percent off (NEW LOW)
Catherine: Full Body at $30 (about Rs. 2,220) — 40 percent off
Burnout Paradise Remastered at $30 (about Rs. 2,220) — 40 percent off
The Outer Worlds at $30 (about Rs. 2,220) — 50 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)
BioShock 2 Remastered at $12 (about Rs. 888) — 40 percent off (NEW LOW)
BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition at $12 (about Rs. 888) — 40 percent off (NEW LOW)
Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition at $18 (about Rs. 1,330) — 40 percent off (NEW LOW)
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection at $24 (about Rs. 1,775) — 40 percent off (NEW LOW)
XCOM 2 Collection at $20 (about Rs. 1,480) — 60 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)
What the Golf? at $14 (about Rs. 1,035) — 30 percent off (NEW LOW)
DOOM 64 at $2 (about Rs. 150) — 60 percent off (NEW LOW)
Metro 2033 Redux at $12.50 (about Rs. 925) — 50 percent off (NEW LOW)
Metro: Last Light Redux at $12.50 (about Rs. 925) — 50 percent off (NEW LOW)
Knights and Bikes at $15 (about Rs. 1,110) — 25 percent off
