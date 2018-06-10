Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nier: Automata Xbox One Release Date Revealed, Download Only

 
, 10 June 2018
Highlights

  • Nier: Automata is out for the Xbox One on June 26
  • It will contain several pieces of downloadable content
  • No Xbox One X enhancements have been revealed

Hours prior to the Microsoft Xbox E3 2018 briefing, it has been revealed that action role-playing game Nier: Automata is coming to the Xbox One after being leaked a month ago. Dubbed as Nier: Automata Become as Gods Edition, it will be available as a digital download only. Yes, there's no version of the game planned on disc. Nier: Automata Xbox One release date is June 26. This was posted on publisher Square Enix's official website before being removed. Don't be surprised to see it make an appearance at Microsoft's Xbox E3 2018 event. While the Square Enix post said it's available for pre-order "now", expect that to be when it's officially revealed. Nier: Automata Xbox One price is $50 (around Rs. 3,376). It comes with the following DLC.

Nier Automata Xbox One DLC

  • The 3C3C1D119440927 expansion DLC ($13.99 value)
  • Grimoire Weiss Pod
  • Retro Red Pod Skin
  • Retro Grey Pod Skin
  • Cardboard Pod Skin
  • The Machine Lifeform Mask Accessory

No Xbox One X enhancements for Nier: Automata have been revealed thus far and expect it to be around a 50GB download much like PS4 and PC. A month ago, French gaming blog Jeuxvideo (via GodIsaGeek.com) claimed that Microsoft's Xbox One family of consoles could see the game release soon. And while Jeuxvideo cited a source that requested to remain anonymous, the site is fairly credible, reporting on the Spyro remaster before it was officially announced and on Crash Bandicoot hitting the Switch, PC, and Xbox One prior to Activision confirming it.

 

With Nier: Automata confirmed for Xbox One, it opens the doors for last generation's Nier to make it as well via Xbox One backwards compatibility. Though given the unexpected success of Nier: Automata, Square Enix may choose to remaster the original Nier rather than give it the backwards compatibility treatment as it means they could target PS4 owners as well, which make up the largest chunk of the console user base right now.

In our Nier: Automata review, we found the game to be crammed with a wealth of wonderfully crafted ideas, making it worth the price of admission. Would you fancy a go at it on the Xbox One? Let us know in the comments.

