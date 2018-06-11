With Microsoft's Xbox E3 2018 conference bringing a host of welcome titles such as Halo Infinite and Gears 5, Xbox boss Phil Spencer also confirmed that the company doesn't have any plans to exit the console space any time soon. Heartening when you consider that just a couple of years prior, Microsoft wanted to turn your PC into an Xbox One. If the company's acquisition of Ninja Theory, Playground Games, Undead Labs, and Compulsion Games wasn't a statement of intent (in addition to its own internal studio called The Initiative), Spencer's remarks solidify Microsoft's efforts in keeping a foothold in the consumer space with the Xbox brand.

Spencer said that the Xbox One X hardware team is "deep into architecturing the next Xbox console, where we will once again deliver on our commitment to deliver the benchmark of console gaming". Naturally, he brought up Microsoft's work in AI and cloud technologies as well as its new studios as factors that will help towards making the Xbox a success.

With the Xbox One turning five this year and the Xbox 360 lasting for eight years until the Xbox One showed up, Microsoft talking up next-gen is odd but not unheard of. Perhaps this serves to keep its die-hard fans within the ecosystem. After all, the Xbox One hasn't sold as well as the PS4 and doesn't have as many exclusives either. Though we won't be surprised to see that change with the next Xbox.

Earlier Gadgets 360 reported that Microsoft was staffing up for the next Xbox. A job listing on the company's website spotted by members of popular gaming forum ResetEra suggests that the next Xbox may use GDDR6 memory versus GDDR5 on the Xbox One X. Microsoft is looking for a senior engineer to head up its DRAM solutions for Xbox hardware specifically citing "GDDR6 and future DRAM technologies".

"Our teams ship tens of millions of hardware products every year including the Xbox One X, Xbox One S, a full accessories lineup, and more. Microsoft is the destination for the brightest minds in gaming device design. Come be part of what’s next," reads the job description on Microsoft's website.

"We are seeking a qualified candidate for a Senior Engineer to lead the DRAM solutions for the Xbox console hardware development team. DRAM solutions include DDR3, GDDR5, GDDR6 and future DRAM technologies. The successful candidate will be the primary technical focal point for existing and leading-edge memory technologies on currently shipping and future Xbox design projects."

