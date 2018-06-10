It seems the Xbox One may finally get an exclusive game from Destiny 2 developer Bungie. According to Marcio Brenner, editor at UniversoXperience.com, this will be announced at Microsoft's Xbox E3 2018 press conference. Given that Microsoft has had a dismal year thus far with Sea of Thieves and State of Decay 2 releasing to middling reviews, any form of exclusivity would be considered a win for the company. Bungie is an interesting choice though. Once owned by Microsoft, the studio negotiated its independence after Halo Reach and went on to work on Destiny and Destiny 2, partnering with Activision and keeping a substantial amount of content in both games exclusive to the PS4.

"Bungie will announce a new exclusive Xbox game today. MS invested cash flows," tweeted Brenner.

The "cash flows" Brenner is referring to is probably the signing amount Bungie got from Microsoft for taking on this project. If true, it would probably be an always online experience with a strong live services component rather than a traditional singe-player game. More so after Xbox head of first-party Matt Booty stating that the company is looking to add "longevity" to its AAA offerings. That said, as is the case with most rumours, we'd recommend taking this with a grain of salt. Nothing is truly confirmed until Microsoft weighs in at its own event later today.

Before this, it was suggested that the Xbox E3 2018 event could see the Final Fantasy VII Remake announced for Xbox One. This was due to a listing on retailer GAME (via ResetEra) which had Final Fantasy VII Remake for Xbox One up for pre-order. This lends credence to Walmart Canada having the game up for pre-order on Xbox One as well.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer did hint at a greater presence of Japanese RPGs on the console earlier in the year and Final Fantasy VII Remake would be an interesting addition. More so when you consider that the original release of Final Fantasy VII never made it to a Microsoft console. Perhaps we’d see that change as well?

