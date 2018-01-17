Revealed at E3 2015, the Xbox Elite Controller was Microsoft’s attempt at making a premium gaming peripheral. And it appears to have been successful enough to warrant a new variant.

According to several reports, a new Xbox Elite Controller is in the works with USB Type-C charging and native Windows Bluetooth support (the current version requires you to use Microsoft’s proprietary dongle to use it wirelessly with your Windows PC). Other additions include three-level Hair Trigger Locks, longer key travel for the paddles, and a three-profile switch.

There are new grip sections to be added to the controller as well which should prevent wear and tear over time. Three LEDs are also present which is speculated to represent either battery life or extra profile support.

While Microsoft is yet to confirm the existence of a revised Xbox Elite Controller, we won’t be surprised to see it revealed at or before E3 2018. Considering that Microsoft India has brought controllers branded with its IPs such as Gear of War and Minecraft, this should see an India release as well.

Hopefully it makes it to India sooner than the current Xbox Elite Controller did — a whole year after its international debut. It retails for Rs. 10,990 and was initially exclusive to Flipkart. Despite the high price point, multiple sources in the supply chain confirmed to Gadgets 360 that it sold out its initial shipment of a 100 units in the month of release.

We discuss what you can expect from Microsoft's new Xbox Elite Controller in Transition - Gadgets 360's gaming and pop culture podcast. You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below. The music for this episode comes via Magnus Souleye Pålsson's album PPPPPP, which is the soundtrack for the game, VVVVVV.