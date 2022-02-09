Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • New State Mobile Downtime Announced by Krafton for February 10 Ahead of Latest Update Rollout

New State Mobile Downtime Announced by Krafton for February 10 Ahead of Latest Update Rollout

PUBG: New State was renamed to New State Mobile last month.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 9 February 2022 18:48 IST
New State Mobile Downtime Announced by Krafton for February 10 Ahead of Latest Update Rollout

Photo Credit: Gadgets 360/ Robin John

New State Mobile has surpassed 45 million downloads worldwide since it was launched

Highlights
  • New State Mobile will be down for maintenance for six hours
  • Players may need to manually update the game post maintenance
  • New State Mobile is still listed as PUBG: New State on app stores

New State Mobile, earlier PUBG: New State, will be down for maintenance on February 10. The downtime is for its developer Krafton to prepare the game for the upcoming update, slated for the month of February. New State Mobile will be getting a new game mode, content, and some improvements. The maintenance is scheduled for approximately six hours. Late last month, Krafton announced that it has changed the name of PUBG: New State to New State Mobile.

In a post, Krafton announced that New State Mobile will be down for maintenance on February 10 from 12am (midnight) to 6am UTC (5:30am to 11:30am IST). Once the game goes down for maintenance, players will not be able to access the game. When it is updated, players will have to manually update the game on Android and iOS to regain access to the game. If there are any changes to the maintenance downtime, Krafton will announce it on its blog.

If for some reason, the update button isn't visible on the respective app stores, players would need to clear the cache for PUBG: New State to install the update. To clear the cache on Google Play store, head to Settings > Application > Google Play Store > Storage > Delete Cache. Similarly, for Galaxy Store head to Settings > Application > Galaxy Store > Storage > Delete Cache. However, there is no method mentioned to clear the cache on iOS. Krafton also mentioned that the update may arrive later on respective app stores later for certain devices.

Last month, Krafton announced that it renamed PUBG: New State to New State Mobile. The official social media handles for the game show the updated name. The game was released in November last year and has since accumulated over 45 million downloads, as per a previous report. The game was still listed as PUBG: New State on Apple's App Store and the Google Play store, at the time of writing.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
New State Mobile

New State Mobile

    • Good
    • PC-like gameplay
    • New weapons, cars, and maps
    • Drones, revival and recruit system keeps the game engaging
    • Much better graphics and lighting
    • Futuristic elements
    • Bad
    • Cannot port old account into PUBG: New State
    • A couple of bugs that can be irritating
    • Demands a lot from your smartphone in terms of graphical prowes
    Read detailed Krafton New State Mobile review
    Genre Shooter
    Platform Android, iOS, iPadOS
    Modes Multiplayer
    Series PUBG
    PEGI Rating 12+
    Comments

    For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    Further reading: New State Mobile, New State Mobile Update, Krafton, PUBG, Google Play Store, Galaxy Store, PUBG: New State
    Satvik Khare
    Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
    Motorola Said to Be Working on 5 New Phones, Renders Surface Online Before Official Announcement

    Related Stories

    New State Mobile Downtime Announced by Krafton for February 10 Ahead of Latest Update Rollout
    Comment
    Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Advertisement
    Best Deals of the Day »
    Follow Us
    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Gadgets
    Latest Gadgets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S With 90Hz Displays Debut in India
    2. Vivo T1 5G With Snapdragon 659 5G SoC Launched in India: All the Details
    3. Oppo Reno 7 Review: Still Good Value?
    4. Redmi Smart Band Pro, Redmi Smart TV X43 Launched in India: All Details
    5. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G Now on Sale in India: All You Need to Know
    6. Vivo T1 5G First Impressions: Will it Really Appeal to Gen Z?
    7. Elon Musk's Starlink Satellites Hit by Geomagnetic Storm
    8. Vivo T1 5G Live Images, Camera Samples Leak Ahead of India Launch
    9. Honor 60 SE With iPhone 13 Pro-Like Camera Module Goes Official
    10. Vivo T1 5G Launching in India Today: Livestream Details, Specifications
    #Latest Stories
    1. DeFi Giant Aave Launches Decentralised Social Media Platform Lens Protocol
    2. New State Mobile Downtime Announced by Krafton for February 10 Ahead of Latest Update Rollout
    3. Motorola Said to Be Working on 5 New Phones, Renders Surface Online Before Official Announcement
    4. Facebook, Instagram Are Hot Spots for Fake Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Chanel
    5. Elon Musk's Tesla Recalls 26,681 US Vehicles Over Windshield Defrosting Software
    6. Japan’s Line Pay to Add Native Crypto Token LINK as Payment Option at Select Digital Merchants
    7. Ubisoft Partners With The Sandbox to Bring Rabbids to the Metaverse
    8. Focus on Electric, Hybrid Vehicles as India Sees Shift in Mobility: Deloitte Consumer Study
    9. Taiwan, Home to TSMC, Sees 'Enormous' Room for Chip Cooperation With EU
    10. US Crypto Technical Working Group Appoints Himanshu B Patel as Chief Development, Energy Advisor
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.