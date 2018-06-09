EA-owned Respawn Entertainment could tease a new Star Wars game at EA Play, EA’s pre-E3 2018 event. Studio boss Vince Zampella tweeted that Respawn could reveal a "juicy little tidbit" on one of the developer’s current three projects. Don’t expect it to be a full on, proper announcement as he also mentioned that the studio isn’t yet ready to "talk about all of the wonderful things" it has in development. Why could it be a new Star Wars game? Well, EA has the license for it and in the past, Respawn has announced that one of the games its working on is in the Star Wars universe.

The other two games Respawn is working on include a VR experience with Oculus and another game in the Titanfall series. With Titanfall 2 not being as well-received as EA and Respawn would have liked, it makes a new entry unlikely, and with the official Star Wars account also teasing some EA Play news, a new Star Wars game could be on the cards.

“I’m thrilled to be able to announce that EA and the talented team at Respawn Entertainment have expanded our relationship to include the development of an all-new 3rd person action adventure game set in the Star Wars universe. They join our other great studios - Visceral Games, DICE, Capital Games, BioWare, Motive and more - who are currently working on Star Wars projects," wrote Patrick Soderlund, Executive Vice President of EA Studios on the company's website when the game’s existence announced

What's interesting is that the team at Respawn that's working on this new game is being led by God of War 3 Game Director Stig Asmussen.

"Over the past few years, I've had the opportunity to spend a lot of time with Vince Zampella [founder of Respawn] and his group. Their obsession with making games that feel amazing has helped make Titanfall one of the most successful new game launches of this generation. And now, with a new team led by Stig Asmussen, we get to see what they can do when you combine that great attention to gameplay with the power of Star Wars," Soderlund's post reads.

