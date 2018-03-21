Blizzard's hero shooter Overwatch finally gets its newest hero Brigitte by way of a new patch for the game. Previously restricted to those in Overwatch PTR (public test region), she's now playable for all on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Brigitte's entry to Overwatch follows Moira, Doomfist, Orisa, Sombra, and Ana. She is a support class character and the 27th addition to the game's ever-growing roster of heroes. She wields a hammer and a shield. According to Overwatch lore she is the daughter of Torbjorn and is the squire of Reinhardt. Both are popular Overwatch heroes focussing on defence and tank roles respectively.

Overwatch Lead Engineer on the Fear of Teleportation, Battle Royale Mode, and More

However Brigitte isn't the only new addition to Overwatch. The new Overwatch patch brings character-specific tweaks such as Sombra's Hack ability getting a two second cool down when interrupted and fixing Doomfist's Rocket Punch issues. The UI for Overwatch has got some subtle tweaks too. These include squashing a bug that prevented users from restoring default settings in the game menu and another that deleted descriptions in the Overwatch Save Highlight text box.

Overwatch Patch Notes – March 20

General

Changed the name of Junkrat’s Scarecrow spray to Hayseed

Updated Mercy’s Toast victory pose

Hero Updates

Sombra – Hack

Now goes on a 2-second cooldown when interrupted by damage

Now more consistently interrupted when targets break line of sight

Developer Comments: We’re also removing the 0.1 second window of time during a hack where it couldn’t be canceled via line of sight or with other abilities including Tracer’s Recall and Zarya’s Particle Barrier, which was originally put in place so the hack wouldn’t be interrupted by small objects such as light posts. We’ve implemented a separate fix for that issue, so she should still be unaffected by those small objects.

User Interface Updates

General

The Team Information Screen now displays the ultimate charge of your teammates

Bug Fixes

Heroes

Fixed a bug that prevented Doomfist’s Rocket Punch from traveling forward if he had been hit by an enemy Doomfist’s Rising Uppercut

Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented players from aiming Doomfist’s Rocket Punch when facing an enemy

Fixed an issue that allowed players to jump over Doomfist’s Rocket Punch when on an incline

Fixed a bug that caused Doomfist’s Seismic Slam to cancel if he could not get close to his target

Fixed a bug that prevented Doomfist’s Rising Uppercut cooldown countdown from displaying if he was in a movement hindering ability (e.g. Zarya’s Graviton Surge or Junkrat’s Steel Trap)

Fixed a bug that caused Doomfist’s Rocket Punch cooldown to delay counting down if he was in a movement hindering ability (e.g. Zarya’s Graviton Surge or Junkrat’s Steel Trap)

Fixed a bug that prevented Doomfist’s Rocket Punch from hitting enemies that were close to him

Fixed a bug that prevented Junkrat’s RIP-Tire kills from being credited in the Kill Feed if the targets had a long death animation (e.g. D.Va’s Mech)

Fixed a bug that caused Mercy’s Regeneration to occur instantly if she took damage while at full health

Fixed a bug that caused Mercy’s wings to separate from her body if her Zhuque skin was equipped during her Toast victory pose

Fixed a bug that prevented Moira’s Biotic Orb from receiving kill credit if it expired at the same time it killed an enemy

Fixed a bug that caused Moira’s Fade visual effects to indicate the direction she was traveling in when she used the ability

Fixed a bug that prevented Reinhardt’s Charge from pinning enemies

Fixed a bug that prevented the chunks from the pumpkin in Reinhardt’s Pumpkin Smash emote from appearing after he obliterated it with his Rocket Hammer

Fixed a bug that caused Roadhog’s Chain Hook to appear at the top of an opponent’s screen if he used it against an enemy Mercy when she used Valkyrie

Fixed a bug that prevented Sombra from receiving environmental kill credit if she kills an enemy using Hack

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Sombra to be visible to enemies without displaying a “Detected” notification during Stealth

Fixed a bug that sometimes failed to teleport players using Symmetra’s Teleporter if they used an ability that increased their movement speed when passing through it (e.g. Doomfist’s Rocket Punch)

Maps

Fixed a bug that caused some objects to block projectiles on Blizzard World (e.g. souvenir carts)

UI

Fixed a bug that prevented the “Restore Defaults” button from resetting all settings in the Social Options tab

Fixed a bug that caused players to delete characters in the “Save Highlight” text box if they pressed down the delete input while their settings were below 60 FPS

Fixed a bug that caused the user interface to indicate two control points on a single control point map when playing a custom game

Are you still playing Overwatch or have you moved on to more popular fare like Fortnite and PUBG? Let us know in the comments.

