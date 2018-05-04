Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

New Overwatch Map Rialto Now Playable on PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC

 
, 04 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
New Overwatch Map Rialto Now Playable on PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC

Highlights

  • Rialto is Overwatch's take on Venice
  • It previously featured during the game's Retribution event
  • The game saw record levels of engagement during Overwatch Retribution

Following the Overwatch Retribution event, Blizzard has made a new map available in Rialto. It's a new map that focusses on one team escorting payload while the other tries to stop it. A modified version of the map featured in the Overwatch Retribution event and ties in with the game's lore. It serves as Overwatch's take on Venice and looks stunning, featuring daytime Venetian scenery including canals, gondolas, flanking paths, and more. This is in stark contrast to Rialto's debut during the Overwatch Retribution event that saw all the action take place at night against hordes of enemies.

"Rialto was home to Talon agent Antonio Bartalotti’s sprawling estate and the backdrop to the infamous 'Venice Incident,' a turning point for Overwatch and Talon. The Italian government has taken great steps to preserve Venice, and the results are striking. Tourists visiting this picturesque town can sample the regional cuisine, enjoy a relaxing gondola ride, visit Galleria D’arte Omnica, or simply take in the sights with a stroll along the canal," reads the map's description on the official Overwatch site.

In addition to this, Blizzard has also reworked popular hero Hanzo. His movement has been tweaked to be faster and his Scatter Arrow ability has been replaced with Storm Arrows. This lets him fire upto six arrows that deal reduced damage but are always fired at full power.

Overwatch Retribution has been a bonafide success for Blizzard, with the developer seeing the highest player participation rate ever. Though we'd suspect that this would change with the Overwatch Year 2 Anniversary event when it goes live later this month.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Overwatch, Overwatch Rialto, Overwatch Uprising, Overwatch Anniversary Event, Overwatch 2018, Rialto, Hanzo
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Xiaomi Officially Enters Europe and the UK, Will Sell Phones via Three
Best AC deals
New Overwatch Map Rialto Now Playable on PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VIVO V9
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi S2 Launch Date Confirmed by Xiaomi in Weibo Post
  2. Flipkart Next Big Sale Begins on May 13: Here's What You Can Expect
  3. OnePlus 6 Specifications Spotted on Certification Site Ahead of Launch
  4. OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Retail Box Teased
  5. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Next Sale Date in India Is May 10
  6. Jio, Airtel Start Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular Pre-Bookings in India
  7. Moto Z3 Play Images Leak With Design, Specifications Details
  8. Redmi S2 Launch May Just Have Been Teased by Xiaomi
  9. Vodafone Rs. 349 Recharge Offers 3GB Data Per Day for 28 Days
  10. Sony Bravia X9000F 4K HDR Android TV Series Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.