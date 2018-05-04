New Overwatch Map Rialto Now Playable on PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC

Following the Overwatch Retribution event, Blizzard has made a new map available in Rialto. It's a new map that focusses on one team escorting payload while the other tries to stop it. A modified version of the map featured in the Overwatch Retribution event and ties in with the game's lore. It serves as Overwatch's take on Venice and looks stunning, featuring daytime Venetian scenery including canals, gondolas, flanking paths, and more. This is in stark contrast to Rialto's debut during the Overwatch Retribution event that saw all the action take place at night against hordes of enemies.

"Rialto was home to Talon agent Antonio Bartalotti’s sprawling estate and the backdrop to the infamous 'Venice Incident,' a turning point for Overwatch and Talon. The Italian government has taken great steps to preserve Venice, and the results are striking. Tourists visiting this picturesque town can sample the regional cuisine, enjoy a relaxing gondola ride, visit Galleria D’arte Omnica, or simply take in the sights with a stroll along the canal," reads the map's description on the official Overwatch site.

In addition to this, Blizzard has also reworked popular hero Hanzo. His movement has been tweaked to be faster and his Scatter Arrow ability has been replaced with Storm Arrows. This lets him fire upto six arrows that deal reduced damage but are always fired at full power.

Overwatch Retribution has been a bonafide success for Blizzard, with the developer seeing the highest player participation rate ever. Though we'd suspect that this would change with the Overwatch Year 2 Anniversary event when it goes live later this month.

