New Far Cry Game Teased for The Game Awards 2018

It's been barely a year since Far Cry 5 but Ubisoft is teasing a new Far Cry game already. The open-world shooter franchise is usually known for its somewhat modern settings and dark humour appears to be going for a post-apocalyptic spin. A teaser video released by Ubisoft has a monologue about how humanity wasn't prepared for a nuclear war and is living with the consequences. It feels a bit like the Fallout series of games. Hopefully this would be less buggy. A full reveal is slated for The Game Awards 2018.

Considering that we've seen Far Cry 4 in November 2014, Far Cry Primal in February 2016, and Far Cry 5 in March 2018, it seems that we could get this new Far Cry game early next year. It makes us wonder if it's a stop gap title in between bigger, potential showings like the alleged Watch Dogs 3 or a firm release date for known titles like Beyond Good and Evil 2.

In our Far Cry 5 review, we noted that it is a welcome entry in a series that's been consistently entertaining over the years. The campaign is filled with memorable characters, robust progression, and action galore that all combine to make it a treat to play. How Ubisoft build on this for this new Far Cry game will be a point of interest along with how much of Far Cry 5's design it would borrow.

"What we try and do is we try and build action bubbles [note: action bubbles are open areas that give players total freedom to complete an objective as they see fit]. It's difficult. We don't know where the player is going to be, we don't know what they're going to be doing and we don't know what exactly they've done when they run into that situation," said Far Cry 5 Executive Producer and Creative Director Dan Hay in an interview with Gadgets 360 about Ubisoft's approach to Far Cry's design. "We try to create action bubbles where there are micro-stories in the world and that you can add up the concert of those micro-stories and build your own story."

"But it doesn't matter which order you do it in. The key moments that happen with a main antagonist, those moments come based off what a player does and how the player progresses through the world," he explains. "It's tricky, it's super hard to pull off. It creates a digital choose your own adventure but I think we're pretty proud of the results."

