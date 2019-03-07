Technology News

New Apex Legends Character, Battle Pass Release Date Leaked

, 07 March 2019
New Apex Legends Character, Battle Pass Release Date Leaked

Apex Legends could get its first Battle Pass in March

Highlights

  • Apex Legends is said to be getting a new character called Octane
  • Apex Legends Battle Pass is rumoured to release on March 12
  • It’s a free-to-play battle royale game for Xbox One, PC, PS4

A new leak claims that Apex Legends will get a new hero called Octane and that the game's first Battle Pass will be released on March 12. It was rumoured earlier that Apex Legends will receive both a free and paid battle pass, but the release date had not been leaked. Apex Legends is EA's free-to-play battle royale game that was released in February. This game is available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. For those unfamiliar with Apex Legends, it's a lot like Fortnite and PUBG where up to 100 players are paradropped on an island and the last person or team standing wins.

This bit of information comes via Daily Esports, which cites an anonymous source. Daily Esports has also published an image of the new Apex Legends character — Octane — and you should visit their website to check that out.

The Daily Esports report claims that the Apex Legends Battle Pass will be a static item in the shop that players won't be able to purchase with coins. The report added that Octane will appear in the game with the Battle Pass or just before it.

Apex Legends has crossed the 50-million player mark and this news, if true, is likely to excite fans of the game. In our Apex Legends review, we had appreciated the game's gunplay while adding that it could use more map variety and better characters. If Octane is indeed one of the new Apex Legends characters, we hope that some of our complaints get addressed with its entry into the game. Perhaps these changes could persuade more Fortnite and PUBG players to switch to EA's Apex Legends.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends

    • Good
    • Ping System works well
    • Streamlined inventory management
    • Great gunplay
    • Bad
    • Map lacks variety
    • Characters are lacklustre
    • Doesn't take advantage of the Titanfall universe
    GenreShooter
    PlatformPC, PS4, Xbox One
    SeriesTitanfall
    PEGI Rating16+
    Further reading: Apex Legends, EA
    Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More
    MediaTek Working on 5G-Capable Chipset Built on 7nm Process: Report
    Pricee
    New Apex Legends Character, Battle Pass Release Date Leaked
    Comment
     
     

