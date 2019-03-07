New Apex Legends Character, Battle Pass Release Date Leaked

A new leak claims that Apex Legends will get a new hero called Octane and that the game's first Battle Pass will be released on March 12. It was rumoured earlier that Apex Legends will receive both a free and paid battle pass, but the release date had not been leaked. Apex Legends is EA's free-to-play battle royale game that was released in February. This game is available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. For those unfamiliar with Apex Legends, it's a lot like Fortnite and PUBG where up to 100 players are paradropped on an island and the last person or team standing wins.

This bit of information comes via Daily Esports, which cites an anonymous source. Daily Esports has also published an image of the new Apex Legends character — Octane — and you should visit their website to check that out.

The Daily Esports report claims that the Apex Legends Battle Pass will be a static item in the shop that players won't be able to purchase with coins. The report added that Octane will appear in the game with the Battle Pass or just before it.

Apex Legends has crossed the 50-million player mark and this news, if true, is likely to excite fans of the game. In our Apex Legends review, we had appreciated the game's gunplay while adding that it could use more map variety and better characters. If Octane is indeed one of the new Apex Legends characters, we hope that some of our complaints get addressed with its entry into the game. Perhaps these changes could persuade more Fortnite and PUBG players to switch to EA's Apex Legends.

