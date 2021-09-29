Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Netflix Acquires Night School Studio That Created Oxenfree, Rolls Out New Mobile Games

Netflix Acquires Night School Studio That Created Oxenfree, Rolls Out New Mobile Games

Netflix has begun offering free games to its subscribers at no extra cost in select European markets.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 September 2021 10:40 IST
Netflix Acquires Night School Studio That Created Oxenfree, Rolls Out New Mobile Games

Photo Credit: Night School Studio

Night School Studio said that it’s a surreal honor to be the first games studio to join Netflix

Highlights
  • Night School Studio's games are available on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch
  • Netflix had mentioned its plans to enter gaming earlier this year
  • Stranger Things titles are already available in Poland

Netflix has bought video game creator Night School Studio and rolled out five mobile gaming titles in select European markets, the company said on Tuesday, as it looks to diversify revenue sources amid intensifying competition in the streaming space.

Night School Studio, the company's first gaming studio purchase, is best known for its debut game, Oxenfree, a supernatural teen thriller with an eerie soundtrack.

Netflix gives film, TV, and now game makers an unprecedented canvas to create and deliver excellent entertainment to millions of people,” Night School Studio said in a statement. “Our explorations in narrative gameplay and Netflix's track record of supporting diverse storytellers was such a natural pairing.”

The studio's games, which are available on Sony's PlayStation, Microsoft's Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PCs, will be the first non-mobile titles in the streaming giant's newly created video game portfolio.

"Like our shows and films, these games will all be included as part of your Netflix membership — all with no advertisements and no in-app purchases," Netflix said while announcing the aquisition.

Netflix had mentioned its plans to enter gaming during its last quarterly earnings, as newer players including Disney+ and HBO Max have been rapidly gaining subscribers, intensifying competition in the streaming landscape.

The company earlier in the day said it had introduced Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Card Blast, Teeter Up, and Shooting Hoops titles on Android to Netflix members in Spain and Italy.

Poland, where the Stranger Things titles are already available, will get the other three titles.

"We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation and unscripted TV," the company said in its shareholder letter.

"We think the time is right to learn more about how our members value games."

© Thomson Reuters 2021

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Night School Studio, Oxenfree, Sony, PlayStation, Microsoft, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Stranger Things
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price and Specifications

Related Stories

Netflix Acquires Night School Studio That Created Oxenfree, Rolls Out New Mobile Games
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Reveals Total Viewership Hours for Top 10 Original Series and Movies
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Charger Allegedly Blows Up, Company Responds
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Deals on Smartphones Revealed
  4. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Price in India Tipped to Start at Rs. 20,999
  6. Poco C31 Smartphone Is Launching in India on September 30
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 to Go Live Starting October 3
  8. Netflix Unveils Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ First Look at TUDUM
  9. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  10. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Will Now Start on October 3
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Price, Colour Options Surface Online; Launch Date Tipped Again
  2. Netflix Acquires Night School Studio That Created Oxenfree, Rolls Out New Mobile Games
  3. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price and Specifications
  4. Amazon Astro Robot With Rotating Screen Mounted on Wheels, Alexa Support Launched
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021: Blaupunkt, Infinix, Thomson Announce Big Discounts on Smart TV Models
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Deals on Smartphones, Electronics Revealed
  7. Poco C31 Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of India Launch; to Feature MediaTek Helio G35 Processor
  8. Nothing Ear 1 to Get Price Cut During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: All Details
  9. Xbox Series X, Series S Now Support Dolby Vision Gaming for ‘Full-Spectrum Visuals’
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Survives Durability Test, ‘Unhinged’ in Sand As Well
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com