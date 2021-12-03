Netflix has launched three new games on its platform for Android. The addition of Wonderputt Forever, Knittens and Dominoes Cafe now takes the number of total games to 10. Previously, the video streaming platform offered Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast, Teeter Up, Asphalt Xtreme and Bowling Ballers. Just like the previous games, the new ones will also be available to download and play at no additional cost for Netflix subscribers. Netflix may release these new games on iOS soon.

The addition of these games was first spotted by Android Police, and Gadgets 360 was able to confirm them independently. The new games Wonderputt Forever, Knittens and Dominoes Cafe can be downloaded via Play Store. You can also find Bowling Ballers and Asphalt Xtreme games that were reportedly added “less than two weeks ago”.

Android users who want to play the new games can pick them through the dedicated games row or games tab available on the Netflix app for mobile devices. They can also use the categories menu on tablets, and then download the selected games via the Google Play store. You can also search for the game on the Play Store and install it from there. Once downloaded, the games will be available for access directly through the Netflix app.

As mentioned, the Netflix subscribers are free to download and play. Netflix is not charging any additional fees for offering mobile games on its platform.

Netflix first introduced games on its platform last month for Android, and for iOS a week later.