Netflix Launches 3 New Mobile Games for Android Devices

Netflix started introducing mobile games last month.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 3 December 2021 14:47 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Netflix now has 10 games on Android

Highlights
  • Netflix previously released a few games on iOS
  • Games can be downloaded from the dedicated games tab
  • Users can also play games on tablets

Netflix has launched three new games on its platform for Android. The addition of Wonderputt Forever, Knittens and Dominoes Cafe now takes the number of total games to 10. Previously, the video streaming platform offered Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast, Teeter Up, Asphalt Xtreme and Bowling Ballers. Just like the previous games, the new ones will also be available to download and play at no additional cost for Netflix subscribers. Netflix may release these new games on iOS soon.

The addition of these games was first spotted by Android Police, and Gadgets 360 was able to confirm them independently. The new games Wonderputt Forever, Knittens and Dominoes Cafe can be downloaded via Play Store. You can also find Bowling Ballers and Asphalt Xtreme games that were reportedly added “less than two weeks ago”.

Android users who want to play the new games can pick them through the dedicated games row or games tab available on the Netflix app for mobile devices. They can also use the categories menu on tablets, and then download the selected games via the Google Play store. You can also search for the game on the Play Store and install it from there. Once downloaded, the games will be available for access directly through the Netflix app.

As mentioned, the Netflix subscribers are free to download and play. Netflix is not charging any additional fees for offering mobile games on its platform.

Netflix first introduced games on its platform last month for Android, and for iOS a week later.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
PS5 Restock India: Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition on December 6 at 12pm

