Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

NES Classic to Be Available from June 29: Nintendo

 
, 14 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
NES Classic to Be Available from June 29: Nintendo

Highlights

  • NES Classic will be available soon
  • This comes after months of shortages
  • Nintendo expects it to be available till the end of the year

The NES Classic was Nintendo's first stab at bringing select games from the 8-bit Nintendo Entertainment System to a wider audiences. Since it's release back in 2016 it has been tough to find with many a diehard fan having to resort to scalpers on eBay offloading the console at inflated prices. Now, Nintendo has announced that the NES Classic will be available from June 29, ensuring this won't be the case any more.

"#NESClassic Edition will return to stores on June 29! This system and the #SNESClassic Edition system are expected to be available through the end of the year," a tweet from the company reads.

The Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition comes with 30 games, HDMI support, and a controller. It costs $59.99 (around Rs. 4,000). It comes with the following games:

  • Balloon Fight 
  • Bubble Bobble 
  • CastlevaniaCastlevania II: Simon's Quest 
  • Donkey Kong 
  • Donkey Kong Jr. 
  • Double Dragon II: The Revenge 
  • Dr. MarioExcitebike 
  • Final Fantasy 
  • Galaga 
  • Ghosts'N Goblins 
  • Gradius 
  • Ice ClimberKid 
  • Icarus 
  • Kirby's Adventure 
  • Mario Bros. 
  • Mega ManMetroid 
  • Ninja Gaiden 
  • Pac-Man 
  • Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream 
  • StarTropics 
  • Super C (also known as Super Contra)
  • Super Mario Bros. 
  • Super Mario Bros. 2 
  • Super Mario Bros. 3 
  • Tecmo Bowl 
  • The Legend of Zelda 
  • Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

 

Nintendo's announcement of refreshed NES Classic availability comes hot on the heels of the company confirming the the Virtual Console, Nintendo's platform for retro games, won't be making a comeback on the Nintendo Switch after being on the Wii U and the 3DS.

“There are currently no plans to bring classic games together under the Virtual Console banner as has been done on other Nintendo systems,” a Nintendo spokesperson told Kotaku.

“There are a variety of ways in which classic games from Nintendo and other publishers are made available on Nintendo Switch, such as through Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online, Nintendo eShop or as packaged collections,” the Nintendo spokesperson said. “Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online will provide a fun new way to experience classic NES games that will be different from the Virtual Console service, thanks to enhancements such as added online play, voice chat via the Nintendo Switch Online app and the various play modes of Nintendo Switch.”

With Nintendo offering more details on its paid service for the Switch called Nintendo Switch Online, we could see if games from other platforms would appear on the service what with NES games making their way to it. However Nintendo said it had “nothing to announce on this topic.”

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NES, NES Classic, NES Classic Edition, NES Mini, Nintendo
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
LG Q7 Spotted on Geekbench, Tipped to Sport MediaTek Helio P10 SoC
Airtel-Telenor Merger Approved by DoT
Best AC deals
NES Classic to Be Available from June 29: Nintendo
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Pricee
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Day 2: The Best Offers From Today
  2. Xiaomi's Upcoming Smartphone Lineup Spotted Online: Report
  3. OnePlus 6 Price, Images Spotted on Amazon Ahead of Launch
  4. Amazon Summer Sale Day 2: The Best Offers From Today
  5. iPhone SE 2 With Face ID, Notch Display Tipped to Launch in September
  6. Flipkart-Walmart Deal, Redmi S2 Launch, Android P, More News This Week
  7. Flipkart Sale Kicks Off With Deals on iPhone X, Pixel 2, Galaxy S8, More
  8. Nokia 6.1 4GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India Today
  9. Avengers: Infinity War Is Now Marvel's Most Successful Film to Date
  10. Airtel Rs. 149 Pack Comes With 28GB of Data to Take on Jio
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.