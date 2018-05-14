NES Classic to Be Available from June 29: Nintendo

The NES Classic was Nintendo's first stab at bringing select games from the 8-bit Nintendo Entertainment System to a wider audiences. Since it's release back in 2016 it has been tough to find with many a diehard fan having to resort to scalpers on eBay offloading the console at inflated prices. Now, Nintendo has announced that the NES Classic will be available from June 29, ensuring this won't be the case any more.

"#NESClassic Edition will return to stores on June 29! This system and the #SNESClassic Edition system are expected to be available through the end of the year," a tweet from the company reads.

The Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition comes with 30 games, HDMI support, and a controller. It costs $59.99 (around Rs. 4,000). It comes with the following games:

Balloon Fight

Bubble Bobble

CastlevaniaCastlevania II: Simon's Quest

Donkey Kong

Donkey Kong Jr.

Double Dragon II: The Revenge

Dr. MarioExcitebike

Final Fantasy

Galaga

Ghosts'N Goblins

Gradius

Ice ClimberKid

Icarus

Kirby's Adventure

Mario Bros.

Mega ManMetroid

Ninja Gaiden

Pac-Man

Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream

StarTropics

Super C (also known as Super Contra)

Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros. 2

Super Mario Bros. 3

Tecmo Bowl

The Legend of Zelda

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

Nintendo's announcement of refreshed NES Classic availability comes hot on the heels of the company confirming the the Virtual Console, Nintendo's platform for retro games, won't be making a comeback on the Nintendo Switch after being on the Wii U and the 3DS.

“There are currently no plans to bring classic games together under the Virtual Console banner as has been done on other Nintendo systems,” a Nintendo spokesperson told Kotaku.

“There are a variety of ways in which classic games from Nintendo and other publishers are made available on Nintendo Switch, such as through Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online, Nintendo eShop or as packaged collections,” the Nintendo spokesperson said. “Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online will provide a fun new way to experience classic NES games that will be different from the Virtual Console service, thanks to enhancements such as added online play, voice chat via the Nintendo Switch Online app and the various play modes of Nintendo Switch.”

With Nintendo offering more details on its paid service for the Switch called Nintendo Switch Online, we could see if games from other platforms would appear on the service what with NES games making their way to it. However Nintendo said it had “nothing to announce on this topic.”

