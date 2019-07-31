Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Need for Speed’s Next Instalment Confirmed to Debut at Gamescom in August, NBA Live 20 Pushed to Next Quarter

Need for Speed’s Next Instalment Confirmed to Debut at Gamescom in August, NBA Live 20 Pushed to Next Quarter

The upcoming racing game might be called Need for Speed Heat, tips retail listing.

By | Updated: 31 July 2019 19:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Need for Speed’s Next Instalment Confirmed to Debut at Gamescom in August, NBA Live 20 Pushed to Next Quarter

The next instalment in Need for Speed franchise will debut next month

Highlights
  • Need for Speed Payback was the most recent title in the series
  • There is no word on a release date or gameplay changes so far
  • NBA Live 20 is now expected to debut in EA’s third fiscal quarter

The next entry in EA's hit Need for Speed franchise was officially confirmed earlier this year, but so far, the studio has remained mum on a possible release date or its name. That changes now, as EA has officially confirmed that the next Need for Speed game will be revealed at Gamescom. Also, a leaked product listing suggests that EA's next addition to the series will be christened Need for Speed Heat. Additionally, the studio has silently delayed the NBA Live 20 basketball game and has shifted its tentative release date to the next fiscal quarter.

Back in February, EA confirmed that the Need for Speed series will get a new game in 2019, but ever since then, the company has been mum on the project. In EA's latest earnings call, CEO Andrew Wilson revealed that the next Need for Speed series title will be revealed at Gamescom, which is set to kick off on August 20 in Cologne, Germany.

“We'll take the wraps off our new Need for Speed game heading into Gamescom in a few weeks”, Wilson was quoted as saying in EA's earnings call remarks. And if that was not enough, the name of the upcoming game might have already been leaked. As per a listing on Australian retailer Gameware's website, the next instalment in the series might be called Need for Speed Heat.

nfs heat ign NFS

The next installment in the hit racing game franchise might be called Need for Speed Heat
Photo Credit: IGN

 

The listing, which was spotted by IGN, has now been removed. But a screenshot of the game's listing indicates that Need for Speed Heat's Xbox One and PlayStation 4 copies will each set buyers back by EUR 67.99 (roughly Rs. 5,200), however, there is no mention of a release date or a PC version's existence.

In other news, NBA Live 20, which was previously scheduled to arrive in the company's second fiscal quarter somewhere between July 1 and September 30, has now been delayed. As per EA's latest fiscal report, NBA Live 20 has been moved to the fiscal Q3 slot alongside the next Need for Speed game and the highly anticipated Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. With the delay in release now official, NBA Live 20 is now expected to debut at some point between October 1 and December 31.

This marks a full quarterly jump in its release date compared to the previous two games in the NBA Live series, both of which were released in September. While the reason behind NBA Live 20's delayed debut has not been officially revealed, an EA official has told Polygon that “We're planning a different approach to NBA Live this year, and will have more to share in the quarter ahead.”

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Vivo Z5 With Triple Rear Camera Setup, Snapdragon 712 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Honor Smartphones
Need for Speed’s Next Instalment Confirmed to Debut at Gamescom in August, NBA Live 20 Pushed to Next Quarter
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Indian Rapper Sets Viewer Record YouTube Isn't Talking About
  2. Man Didn’t Want a ‘Muslim Fellow’ to Deliver His Order — How Zomato Responded
  3. Samsung Galaxy M20s to Sport a 5,830mAh Battery: Report
  4. IAF Mobile Game Launched, Features Wing Commander Abhinandan’s Lookalike
  5. Amazon Freedom Sale Begins August 8: Mobile, Other Top Deals Previewed
  6. Young Vlogger Revealed to Be a 58-Year-Old Woman in Livestream Glitch
  7. Asus Max Pro M1 Update Brings June Security Patch, Digital Wellbeing, More
  8. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Be Available on Open Sale Till July 31 in India
  9. Vivo Z5 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 712 SoC Launched
  10. WhatsApp Multi-Platform System Reportedly Confirmed to Arrive Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Yoga A940 All-in-One Desktop, IdeaPad S145, S340, and S540 Laptops Launched in India
  2. Google Chrome's Next Version Set to Let Users Choose Custom Colour Themes: Report
  3. Need for Speed’s Next Instalment Confirmed to Debut at Gamescom in August, NBA Live 20 Pushed to Next Quarter
  4. Vivo Z5 With Triple Rear Camera Setup, Snapdragon 712 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy A70 Starts Receiving New Update With July Android Security Patch, Night Mode
  6. OnePlus 7 Pro 5G Offers Fastest Download Speeds Compared to 5G Rivals: RootMetrics
  7. Google Pay to Now Send SMS Alerts To Help Users Transact Securely
  8. Snapdeal Says Barred 8,000 Sellers in Last 8 Months Over Counterfeit Products
  9. NASA Selects 13 Firms Including Bezos' Blue Origins, Musk's SpaceX to Help With Artemis Moon Mission
  10. Tencent-Backed China Firm, Russia's Mail.ru Said to Tie Up for Gaming Growth
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.