  • Need for Speed Heat Gameplay Trailer to Debut at Gamescom’s Opening Night Next Week

Need for Speed Heat Gameplay Trailer to Debut at Gamescom’s Opening Night Next Week

Need for Speed Heat is now up for pre-order and is set to release on November 8, 2019.

By | Updated: 16 August 2019 19:16 IST
Need for Speed Heat is expected to leave behind the bad reception of its predecessor

Need for Speed Heat has officially been revealed, and if you've been yearning for a return to the street racing spirit, the latest instalment in EA's hit franchise is right up the alley. The game's cinematic trailer was definitely exciting, but the gameplay details and mechanics are yet to be showcased. But that will change soon, as EA has confirmed that the gameplay trailer will be revealed next week at the opening night of Gamescom, the venue where the titled was originally rumoured to debut. Need for Speed Heat will release on November 8 and is now up for pre-order on all supported platforms.

The official EA website has a countdown set for Gamescom three days from now where Need for Speed Heat's gameplay trailer will be revealed. It was also confirmed by host Geoff Keighley, who tweeted that the gameplay trailer of Need for Speed Heat will debut on Gamescom's opening night on Monday - 8pm CET (12:30am IST on Tuesday). The trailer will be streamed live for excited fans across the world as well.

Currently, Need for Speed Heat is up for pre-order across the globe on all three supported platforms viz. PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Need for Speed Heat's Standard Edition for PC can be pre-ordered on the Origin Store priced at at Rs 3,999, while the Deluxe Edition is up for pre-order at Rs. 4,499. The Xbox version of the game's Deluxe Edition is available to pre-order for Rs. 4,490 on the Microsoft Store, while the PlayStation 4 version is also listed for pre-order at an identical price on the PlayStation Store.

As for the extras, the Deluxe Edition offers a K.S Edition starter car with three additional K.S Edition cars that will be unlocked through progression and four exclusive character outfits, alongside REP and rank boost. Need for Speed Heat has a lot riding on its shoulders and is being seen as a recovery point for the NFS franchise after its predecessor, Need for Speed Payback, was lambasted by players and critics alike for elements like underwhelming story, poor car handling, a tonne of microtransactions, and gameplay issues.

