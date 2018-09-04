NDTV Gadgets360.com

NBA 2K19 Nintendo Switch File Size Is Nearly 32GB

04 September 2018
NBA 2K19 Nintendo Switch File Size Is Nearly 32GB

Highlights

  • NBA 2K19 is out September 11
  • It will be nearly 32GB on the Switch
  • Absence of 64GB game cards is a problem

NBA 2K19 is set to be the largest Nintendo Switch game upon its release on Tuesday, September 11, in terms of file size – nearly 32GB, which makes it bigger than any other Switch game out there.

That’s more than the size of the Switch’s internal memory – it is technically 32GB but the operating system takes a fair chunk, leaving about 24GB for users – which is why just like last year, Nintendo says you will need a microSD card already inserted into the console to even begin download of NBA 2K19’s digital version. In addition, the installation of NBA 2K19 will require 5GB on the system memory as well.

By comparison, NBA 2K18 was around 26GB on the Switch after an update, making its successor nearly 6GB bigger. Of course, you could pick up NBA 2K19 at retail, though you will still need a microSD card to fit an extra download (size unknown) after inserting the game card. What this comes down to is that you should have a microSD card if you want to play NBA 2K19 on Switch.

These problems could be solved if Nintendo hadn’t delayed the production and roll-out of 64GB game cartridges for the Switch until sometime next year, though that will have its own problems due to the cost of the card itself. A video games analyst noted last September that it costs 60 percent more for publishers to put games on 32GB Switch cards vs 50GB Blu-rays for PS4/Xbox One.

Meanwhile, NBA 2K19 is out September 11 on PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One. Pre-orders of the special "20th Anniversary Edition" grant early access starting Friday, September 7.

Comments

Further reading: NBA 2K, NBA 2K19, 2K Games, Visual Concepts, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
