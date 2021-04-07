Technology News
  MyTeam11 Claims It Saw Over 3x More Players During IPL 2020, Gears Up for IPL 2021

MyTeam11 Claims It Saw Over 3x More Players During IPL 2020, Gears Up for IPL 2021

IPL 2021 cricketing league in India begins on April 9.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 7 April 2021 16:47 IST
MyTeam11 Claims It Saw Over 3x More Players During IPL 2020, Gears Up for IPL 2021

MyTeam11 is a fantasy league platform that offers 10 major games

Highlights
  • MyTeam11 has been founded by Vinit Godara and Sanjit Sihag
  • It saw a 3-3.5x rise in participants through 2020 campaign
  • MyTeam11 claims to have a user base of 18 million+

Ahead of IPL 2021, fantasy sports platform MyTeam11 has introduced a new T20 season campaign called ‘Ab Poora India Khelega' to gear up for the upcoming cricket tournament which begins this week, on April 9. The company says that it saw a rise of 3x-3.5x during the 2020 IPL tournament, and it is hoping to see a similar response this year with the new campaign. The fantasy league platform claims to have a user base of 18 million+. MyTeam11 app offers ten major games including cricket, kabaddi, association football, basketball, handball, field hockey, baseball, rugby, American professional football, and volleyball.

This comes just ahead of IPL 2021 that begins on April 9. Indian viewers can stream the matches on Disney+ Hotstar. Subscription for Disney+ Hotstar VIP is at Rs. 399 a year and Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription is priced at Rs. 1,499 a year (Rs. 299 a month). Yupp TV has bagged official digital broadcasting rights for IPL outside of India in over 100 countries.

However, fantasy cricket is not without its detractors or controversy either. In fact, it is not permitted in some states of the country; aside from that, there are those who feel that the online gaming industry should not be involved with real money gaming, and see it as detrimental to the industry.

GOQii founder Vishal Gondal, who is also an investor in FauG creator nCore Games, recently said that fantasy sport, betting on sports, and online games such as rummy, that are using real money, are gambling and should be banned. His statements got him into trouble and he was even summoned by the police in Faridabad for his comments on real money gaming.

However, fantasy gaming remains one of the fast growing segments of online gaming in India — a 2020 report by Nasscom states that online gaming is expected to reach Rs. 187 billion by 2022, and the All India Gaming Federation CEO Roland Landers said in the same report, “Online Real Money Skill Gaming (RMG) Industry is now poised to grow exponentially owing to the rise in digitally rich consumers and financial inclusion."

Comments

Further reading: MyTeam11, iPL 2021
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
MyTeam11 Claims It Saw Over 3x More Players During IPL 2020, Gears Up for IPL 2021
