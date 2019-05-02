Technology News

MX Player to Add Support for Games, LinkedIn Listing Suggests

MX Player is hiring a games engineer, according to a recent job posting.

By | Updated: 2 May 2019 12:35 IST
MX Player to Add Support for Games, LinkedIn Listing Suggests

Android games to hit MX Player, possibly powered by Cocos2d-x

Highlights
  • These would be casual 2D games
  • MX Player could also be a publishing platform for other developers
  • It appears to be limited to Android for now

Video player and OTT platform MX Player may soon be able to play games. According to a job listing on LinkedIn, MX Player owner Times Internet is looking to hire a games engineer with experience in shipping games using Cocos2d-x. Don't expect anything along the lines of PUBG Mobile or Fortnite though. While Cocos2d-x is one of the more popular engines around, it's meant for simpler, casual fare. With MX Player having an install base of around 600 million users worldwide and 350 million in India, this appears to be another way to sustain growth and retention.

While MX player is available on a host of platforms, it appears that its gaming foray may be limited to Android at first with the job description demanding "familiarity with Android app development" and "experience in building Android apps" alongside Java proficiency.

Interestingly, the job description also requires the games engineer to "integrate and optimise games built using Cocos2d-x framework into the MX Player Android app" as well as build "platform capabilities to support ease of game development and publication on the MX Player platform."

All of this suggests that MX Player may be getting features akin to a game store what with plans for publishing alongside development. Gadgets 360 reached out for comment and will update this story if we hear from the company.

Of late gaming seems to be in the spotlight for such platforms, though MX Player's approach is novel compared to Voot and Hotstar that have streamed e-sports events regularly. And in the former's case, there are plans to expand its gaming ambitions too what with Twitch-like features on the way.

Comments

Further reading: Cocos2Dx, MX Player, Game Development in India
